Opinion

CARTOON: Vicious cycle

07 February 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, February 7 2023
Wednesday, February 7 2023

Health minister Joe Phaahla bemoans budget cuts hitting hiring of doctors

Phaahla says there are not enough resources to hire all doctors who have completed community service
National
1 day ago

Health professionals urge finance minister to reverse budget cuts

More than 1,000 healthcare professionals sign an open letter to Enoch Godongwana over “catastrophic” budget cuts
National
14 hours ago

Battle lines drawn as NHI Bill now in the hands of the president

DA plans to refer the bill to the Constitutional Court
National
2 months ago

Activists call for healthcare to be spared further budget cuts

Government passing cost of public sector pay increases on to the most vulnerable, Progressive Health Forum says
National
4 months ago
Tuesday, February 6 2024
Tuesday, February 6 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Bans on SA vegetables
Opinion / Letters
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: President prepares for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Mining matters, but it’s losing out
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Expect a lot of hot air from Cape ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: My fellow South Africans, believe me I ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.