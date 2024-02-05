Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba Kahle Hage Geingob

05 February 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, February 5 2024
Monday, February 5 2024

Namibian President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis

Geingob played prominent role in independence, but successor Mbumba is left with wealth disparity challenge
World
23 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his state of the nation address

Mystery of the date for national and provincial elections may be solved on Thursday evening
Politics
13 hours ago

Namibia’s president Geingob to undergo cancer treatment

Namibia is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024.
World
2 weeks ago

Phala Phala not discussed with Geingob, says Ramaphosa

President and Namibian counterpart held talks under shadow of political storm
National
9 months ago
Friday, February 2 2024
Friday, February 2 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Expect a lot of hot air from Cape ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: New gig for one of the Cape’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Adapt or die: lessons from Ellies
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: SA being left behind as miners woo ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Police failure in pro-Israel ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.