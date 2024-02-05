The country returned to the sukuk market by issuing rand-denominated Islamic bonds in November 2023
Enoch Godongwana’s challenge evolves almost daily as finances come under snowballing pressure
Mystery of the date for national and provincial elections may be solved on Thursday evening
More than 75-million customers are using at least one of the group’s financial services products
Individual buyers are losing their appetite for major financial commitments
Geingob played prominent role in independence, but successor Mbumba is left with wealth disparity challenge
Performance shows just how formidable a challenge the SA team faces in July
More intense workouts work the muscles and cardiovascular system more vigorously
CARTOON: Hamba Kahle Hage Geingob
Namibian President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his state of the nation address
Namibia’s president Geingob to undergo cancer treatment
Phala Phala not discussed with Geingob, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.