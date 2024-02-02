Opinion

CARTOON: Regime change fumble

02 February 2024 - 05:00
Friday, February 2 2024

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa fumbles his ‘regime change’ conspiracy

Understandably he wants to leverage the ICJ win, but he is not entitled to make Jews feel unsafe in SA
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa expects fightback over genocide case against Israel

President tells ANC lekgotla after SA’s success its detractors could incite regime change
National
2 days ago

Iran is not funding SA, says Naledi Pandor

International relations & co-operation minister says Iran did not pay for SA's case against Israel over its conflict in Gaza
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism

Political grandstanding aside, the ICJ judgment walks a finely nuanced line.
Opinion
4 days ago
Thursday, February 1 2024
