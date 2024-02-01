Fed chair Jerome Powell says there is no rush to cut interest rates yet as more data is required to show that inflation is easing
Thursday, February 1 2024
A survey shows 16% of female magistrates were sexually harassed or knew a magistrate who had been, with the most commonly identified perpetrator being another magistrate
The EFF's attempt to have the High Court overturn a decision to suspend the party from parliament for a month has failed
Aluminium produced in Xinjiang is used in China to manufacture automotive parts, which are then sold to global carmakers
Shrinking trade surplus lays bare the damage caused by the backlog in SA’s busiest harbour
PMG Consortium to update and digitise department’s outdated and incomplete mining cadastre
Bafana Bafana coach praises goal scorers Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena
Liberty Media-owned Formula One ruled out the bid on Wednesday, doubting it would be competitive or add value
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: SA slides to ‘flawed democracy’
Corruption pushes SA into ‘flawed democracy’ category
Gridlock at Durban port robs SA of much-needed export receipts
WATCH: SA slides lower on corruption perception index
SA’s growth outlook slashed as IMF calls for reform
