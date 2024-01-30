Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s shifting moral high ground

30 January 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, January 30 2024
EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism

Political grandstanding aside, the ICJ judgment walks a finely nuanced line.
1 day ago

SA committed to implementation of international law, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president condemned the onslaught in Gaza, calling it an assault on those who believe in justice
15 hours ago

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after ICJ ruling

The International Court of Justice ruled in favour of SA's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza
3 days ago

After the ICJ ruling, eyes on next moves by Israel and Hamas

Netanyahus government must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order
3 days ago
Monday, January 29 2024
