GAVIN MAGUIRE: Africa and Asia eclipse Europe as Russia’s top oil buyers
Main driver of demand is aggressive discounting of Russian crude
25 January 2024 - 05:00
Littleton, Colorado — Africa and Asia have replaced Europe as the top destinations for Russian crude oil exports since Moscow was slapped with European sanctions on sales of energy products after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Before the sanctions in mid-2022, Europe accounted for more than 60% of Russia’s oil exports and provided Moscow with a lucrative income for oil supplied cheaply to major European consumption hubs by pipeline...
