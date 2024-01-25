Opinion

CARTOON: DA’s voter blind spot

25 January 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, January 25 2024
Thursday, January 25 2024

EDITORIAL: DA pre-election faultlines

The official opposition’s handling of the resignation of Ghaleb Cachalia, one of its prominent recruits, is worrying
Opinion
1 day ago

DA not perturbed about possible loss of coloured votes

The party’s own polling suggests that local issues will be the determining factor in voting
Politics
2 days ago

Ghaleb Cachalia explains uneasiness with DA

The party has accepted his resignation with immediate effect
Politics
6 days ago

Long-serving Khume Ramulifho quits DA on eve of 2024 election

Veteran politician to join Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi, which he said ‘is able to unite South Africans behind building the SA we all deserve’
Politics
1 week ago
Wednesday, January 24 2024
Wednesday, January 24 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: It is time to stop misleading SA about ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Sneaky Zuma still hogs headlines — ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Spirit of collaboration ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Any new government will by stymied ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.