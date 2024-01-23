Opinion

CARTOON: Trump and Zuma reunion 2024

23 January 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, January 23 2024
Tuesday, January 23 2024

Amakhosi must have more power, Jacob Zuma demands

Roman-Dutch law has taken away the power of amakhosi to rule over their people, and has given it to white men and a few politicians, Zuma says
Politics
4 days ago

Battle for Zulu throne will not sway provincial politics, analysts predict

Influence had dwindled under King Goodwill Zwelithini already, and Buthelezi’s death and its effect on IFP will be more consequential
Politics
19 hours ago

DeSantis ends 2024 White House run and endorses Trump

Florida governor drops out two days before key New Hampshire primary
World
1 day ago

Nikki Haley’s best drawcard for women: I am not Trump

Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, many of her supporters are unsure how to vote if ‘misogynist’ wins the candidacy
World
16 hours ago

Maine court puts Trump ballot decision on hold

Judge allows time for US Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado, which wants to disqualify the former president
World
5 days ago
Monday, January 22 2024
Monday, January 22 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRISTIAAN BESTER: David Teeger fiasco harks back ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Fruit export crisis will ripple ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Construction mafia is proliferating
Opinion / Letters
4.
MIA SWART: A bird in hand — how ANC maintains a ...
Opinion
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: How SA’s agricultural sector is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.