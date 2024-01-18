Opinion

CARTOON: Sekunjalo’s R75bn blame game

18 January 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, January 18 2024
Thursday, January 18 2024

Iqbal Survé’s Ayo and AEEI face possible suspension from the JSE

The JSE says the two companies failed to submit their annual reports within the four-month period stipulated in its listing requirements
Companies
2 weeks ago

Tribunal dismisses Sekunjalo’s request to extend interim relief against banks

The watchdog says it is compelled to fall in line with the Competition Appeal Court pronouncement setting aside the interim relief it had previously ...
Companies
4 weeks ago

Last throw of the dice for Sekunjalo in bid to keep accounts open

Apex court the group’s last resort after SCA finds Nedbank was within its rights to terminate accounts
Companies
4 weeks ago

SCA dismisses racism allegations levelled against Nedbank

The SCA ruled that Nedbank was within its rights to give notice to shut down the Sekunjalo group accounts
Companies
1 month ago
Wednesday, January 17 2024
Wednesday, January 17 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Nzimande echoes Zuma’s student loan ...
Opinion
2.
JAMES PERON: Producers are far less harmful than ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Competition regulators must learn the ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Full marks to IDC in Tongaat rescue
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fake PhD fiasco exposes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.