CARTOON: Sekunjalo’s R75bn blame game

Precious metal stocks rebounded along with banks and insurers, while domestic industrial shares were patchy
At events like Davos it has to lie when it begs, but the strains will become untenable at some stage
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council and President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed bid window delays and a lack of focus on transmission
Roman-Dutch law has taken away the power of amakhosi to rule over their people, and has given it to white men and a few politicians, Zuma says
Automotive group under strain from lower consumer demand, high inflation in vehicle and parts prices and excess stock
Rates increases of 475 basis points since November 2021 have severely dented consumers’ disposable income
The private sector has a greater incentive to get things right than do taxpayer-funded politicians
Prices of low-sulphur bunker fuel delivered in Cape Town have jumped 15% to almost $800 per tonne since mid-November, Integr8 Fuels data shows
That a board with its expertise didn’t foresee trouble in naming him SA U-19 captain after his pro-Israel comments shows poor judgment
No reason was given for the move but EV demand has generally been slowing
