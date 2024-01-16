Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares falls to lowest since mid-December
Revised draft bill limits the presidency in appointing the board of the State Asset Management Company
Cape Town airport sees foreign tourist numbers spike
Unions have called on workers to vote for worker-centred organisations at the 2024 national and provincial elections
Financial watchdog’s study reveals Cape Town has the lion’s share of crypto firms’ head offices
Bank of America warns of major fiscal risks to the country
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
Heavy snowfall triggers dozens of rock falls along highways
Seventeen commentators and presenters earn their money at delayed start of Joburg Super Kings match against MI Cape Town
Biker had been in induced coma in hospital after falling on January 7
CARTOON: Is Davos still relevant?
World economy faces tricky year, Davos survey predicts
WATCH: WEF kicks off under ‘rebuilding trust’ theme
Generative artificial intelligence a top concern for CEOs, survey shows
Wealth of the world’s five richest people has doubled since 2020, says Oxfam
Top diplomats meet in Davos on Ukraine peace formula
WEF risk report 2024: election disruptions from AI, climate change are top threats
