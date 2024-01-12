Gold shares Gold Fields and Harmony were features on Friday as the gold price advanced
Why is so much effort going into saving the Gautrain?
The state-owned agency plans to issue tenders worth about R28bn in the first six months of 2024
‘We dare not abandon where we are coming from and our gains, more so when challenges facing workers are great’
The issue of industry levies is highly controversial and delayed the sale of Tongaat that was first set to be concluded in December
Improvement lifts economic prospects as sector is key contributor to exports
US and British vessels launched dozens of strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping
Teeger was cleared of wrongdoing by CSA in December after comments he made in support of Israeli soldiers at an awards ceremony
Lima meets Tokyo at Nikkei, Cape Town’s delightful new restaurant
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Two sides of genocide case
SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ
WATCH: SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice
The ICJ faces a stark choice, but SA just needs to get a foot in the door
Ramaphosa lauds SA’s ‘formidable’ legal team at International Court of Justice
MIA SWART: What may be gained from Pretoria’s ICJ case against Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.