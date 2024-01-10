CARTOON: ANC campaign lies

Global assets are braced for CPI numbers from the world’s biggest economy and the subsequent outlook for rate cuts
Invaders killed and raped people in Israel during a ceasefire
Electricity minister says Eskom needs to move faster than envisaged in its transmission plan
Defence minister Thandi Modise has not disclosed how many flights the Inkwazi jet undertook in the period under review
Creditors, who are owed a combined R8bn, are meeting on Wednesday to vote for a buyer of the stricken sugar producer
Market continues to recover with monthly and annual sales and exports higher than a year ago, though still below 2019
BMI sees 65% probability that the agreement will be modified to the benefit of SA exports
First agreed in a landmark 2021 deal between 140 countries, the global minimum tax rate goes live this year
Coaches have to be creative and meticulous in their planning to adapt to the weather on different continents
The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars
