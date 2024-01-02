ROBERT BOTHA: SA needs to restore fiscal credibility
The relentless erosion of fiscal credibility renders the budgetary process unpredictable
02 January 2024 - 10:09
Fiscally, SA finds itself ensnared in a disconcerting pattern. At the core of this disheartening consistency lies the systematic erosion of the credibility of the national budget, particularly over the medium term.
The national budget has grappled with a credibility deficit across multiple years, and the trend is becoming increasingly pronounced over time...
