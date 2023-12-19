NONKULULEKO GOBODO: Time for SA to get to know itself

How is it that over a period of 30 years countries that faced similar challenges to SA (I’m thinking in particular of South Korea and Singapore) nonetheless managed to transform their countries both socially and economically?
Both South Korea and Singapore faced high levels of poverty and inequality, as well as uneducated and unskilled populations. But both countries appointed leaders who provided strong visionary leadership, with a commitment to transform their countries after years of colonial rule. They introduced economic reforms that transformed the countries, educating and skilling their people, encouraging entrepreneurship and promoting discipline and the rule of law.
As a result, both poverty and inequality declined.
In a similar 30-year period, SA has not been successful in transforming the country. We have instead gone backwards in many areas. I wondered why this was the case and concluded that SA lacked the strong visionary leadership these cited countries had. We have often complained about this as South Africans.
Actually, the leaders of the governing party did provide a vision for the majority of South Africans. That vision was simply: “It is time to eat” (lixesha lokutya, nathi masitye). This vision was the focus of the political leadership, and it has been well executed. However, this vision has been destructive for the country. The consequences of this vision have been slow economic growth and a state in decline.
The impact of this vision has been the creation of a populace that expects things to be done for them. They feel they are owed by government and everyone else. All our people do is complain about foreigners taking up business opportunities in their areas. Yet, these are opportunities South Africans failed to see.
They complain about foreigners taking their jobs, but businesses need a disciplined workforce and we are some of the most ill-disciplined people in the world. You see the impact of the ill-discipline in our poor leadership, the mismanagement of many state institutions, and the high levels of crime and corruption. We have become a country of spoilt people.
Instead of entrepreneurs who build, we have created tenderpreneurs who eat.
Through broad-based BEE we have one of the world’s most advanced small business-development programmes and ecosystems. However, we have not been successful in gaining the expected traction in creating sustainable small businesses. Instead of entrepreneurs who build, we have created tenderpreneurs who eat. Every parent knows if you don’t have a vision for your family that includes disciplining your children, those children will become a burden later in life.
We can blame the past for all of these problems, but after 30 years this is no longer helpful. No country is ever going to succeed without discipline, entrepreneurship and the rule of law. In South Korea and Singapore the national vision was not “it is time to eat” — it was “it is time to build”. We have seen their success as a result.
What I also noted about the two cited countries is that they did not have SA’s situation of both the coloniser and those who were colonised living in the country. SA consequently faces the challenge of being a divided country. The past is still a big chasm that we have not been able to bridge. The past 30 years have been characterised by self-interest and the preservation of white privilege. SA belongs to all its people, and we need to create an environment where all have an equal opportunity to reach their full potential.
Race relations
As we look at finding solutions to the challenges facing our country the issue of normalising race relations and uniting our people should receive top priority by all South Africans. We are all wounded by the past. We have all been conditioned by the society we have lived in, which has existed for hundreds of years. It is time that we commit to healing the wounds of the past so that we can move the country forward together.
It is time that as South Africans we take collective responsibility for the state of the country we have all created. It is time to reflect, stop the blame game and commit to doing whatever we need to do to save it. I am a firm believer that there is no problem that cannot be solved through strong leadership. South Korea and Singapore are living proof.
Anything can be rebuilt after destruction, whether it is a country or a personal life. It is never too late to change.
However, there must be an awakening to the mess we have created and a new vision to rebuild before you can see a transformation of the situation. Our political leaders are still in denial: you can hear it when they say: “We just need to be more patriotic.”
How about listening to the cries of your people and doing something about it?
We have seen the dance of blame and victimhood by black people and guilt and defensiveness by white people. This has neither served us nor resolved the issue. A problem needs resolution, and we all know that the issue of race has not been resolved. It is only the people who are involved in the conflict who can resolve the problem by committing to finding solutions to it. We need leaders to rise from both the black and white communities to map a way forward to resolving the race issue and uniting our people. Let those leaders provide the missing strong vision and leadership needed to rebuild.
I raised my hand to participate in such a project. I organised a dialogue on race on November 23 at Wits University. This was championed by my initiative, “Awakened Global”, in partnership with the Wits Centre for Diversity Studies. Black and white South Africans gathered to talk about race. I was amazed by the attendance and the interest shown in the dialogue. It proves that South Africans are ready to tackle this problem. The problem is deep, with many layers. But it is solvable, and the solution begins — as we did — with conversation.
The head of the Wits Centre, Melissa Steyn, said something profound at the dialogue: “None of us — black or white — knows our authentic selves. We are all a product of those who conceived to use race to divide human beings. We do not know what normal looks like; we are seeking something we have never seen.”
This generation has a duty to resolve this problem so that we can rebuild SA together, as our authentic selves, tapping into a capacity for new creativity.
• Gobodo is founder of Awakened Global, a movement that seeks to see true liberation against prejudice for the disadvantaged, particularly black people and women.
