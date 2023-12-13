CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2023 #4

US consumer inflation for November rose at a 3.1% annual rate from 3.2% in October, in line with market expectations
In public hearings MPs reprimand the audience for supposed breaches of decorum, while they pay more attention to their cellphones than the public
Procurement Reform Working Group criticises lack of public participation and sweeping last-minute changes that would undermine transparency and oversight
Putting South Africans at the centre will attract voters, Velenkosini Hlabisa tells national conference
Since 2019, Transnet has struggled to find a service provider that can supply spare parts for some of the trains bought during the controversial 1,064 locomotives deal
Inflation could ‘fall back towards the Bank’s midpoint level by December, reinforcing the belief that the rate hiking cycle has ended’, says RMB
US president says Benjamin Netanyahu ‘must change’
Archer Werner Potgieter has secured a slot for SA at the 2024 Olympics for the first time in 12 years
There are gifts galore, including nifty work gloves, Lego and a scale version of a classic Bentley
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
