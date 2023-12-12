The rand extends the previous session’s losses, testing the R19/$ level
Public enterprises department is pursuing implicated directors with a view to holding them to account
Gazprombank Africa selected to help restart the refinery in Mossel Bay
The former ANC stalwart says the accusations he accepted bribes to join a new opposition outfit are insulting and libellous
Preference shares are allocated to a trust that will oversee the empowerment of communities at its Mponeng mine
The BER’s latest survey shows retailer business confidence rose to 47 points in the fourth quarter from 32 the in third quarter
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms
Draft suggests a range of options but many at the climate conference want the final deal to go much further
Having the coaches as selectors is a good short-term measure, but will soon become unsustainable
We need more open, honest conversations about what hurts and what we can do to heal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2023 #3
PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner
EDITORIAL: Sobering growth numbers raise questions about the outlook
MICHAEL AVERY: SA must act on its one chance in 2024
Despite tough times, SA has made progress, Ramaphosa says
