SCOTT TIMCKE: Beware democracy entrepreneurs with thin civic credentials

As SA stands poised for its 2024 national election, it finds itself at a crossroads in its democratic journey. This pivotal moment will serve as a litmus test for the maturity of the country’s political system and the meaningful participation of its citizenry.
The grievances and aspirations that will almost certainly animate the electoral process are well known. They stem from enduring inequalities and institutional injustices. In particular, there is a growing disenchantment among young people with the governing class, whose ideas for addressing poverty and unemployment seem to be exhausted. With such high stakes involved, a number of “democracy entrepreneurs” have emerged seeking to gain from unmet needs.
Newly arrived in the area of democracy promotion, these actors seek to take advantage of cracks in SA politics to advance their personal aspirations. Whether through forming a political party, selling consultancy services or seeking to gain access to donor funding, these efforts are rooted in opportunism, as democracy entrepreneurs claim to speak for many. Yet most have no discernible track record in activism or academia about long-standing democratic topics; their civic credentials are thin.
Democracy entrepreneurs leverage their networks and cultural capital to gain access to resources, which are already scarce, to nominally support democratic processes. Terms such as pluralism, tolerance, dialogue and inclusion sound like branding when coming from their mouths, not an intergenerational political project to expand freedom.
By prioritising self-centred, commercial prospecting over advancing core democratic principles, these entrepreneurs can tarnish the vitality of SA’s politics. Without considered judgment accrued from reflection and expertise, democratic entrepreneurs could indiscriminately indict our institutions and seed division among South Africans. They invent scapegoats to blame for structural shortcomings, actions that deepen the democratic deficit they trade upon.
Hoard money
Their lack of competence or even vision renders democratic entrepreneurs ill-equipped to address the complex challenges of governance. They promote simplistic understandings of policies that conveniently ignore the hard choices that are inherent in governing a country as complex as SA.
Their commercial interests are questionable, especially as they seek to hoard money that could be better used by more credible organisations. It is crucial to scrutinise the quality of the ideas of democratic entrepreneurs and not merely the allure of their promises, before inviting them to share their views to large audiences.
One of the greatest concerns relates to the endurance of democracy entrepreneurs. Their reliance on external factors such as media attention or favourable political connections rather than the hard work of consensus building, which is the foundation of governance, makes them unproven allies in the long term struggle for democracy. Will they hibernate until the next election, when it becomes profitable again to emerge from their hiding places?
It is important to appreciate the enthusiasm of those new to the field of democracy promotion, especially young people. SA certainly needs more people committed to democratic ideals. And so organisations doing democracy promotion must help these groups gain expertise in this area.
A useful test to evaluate new democratic actors is whether they used opportunities to uphold democratic values in the past. Have they cultivated and promoted the spirit of the constitution and protected the rights of others, especially those who dissent?
Do they seek to understand the most important social questions of our society, as well as how to address them? Do they recognise SA’s multiracial, multicultural complexity? Do they counter misinformation and disinformation, correcting any inaccuracies they may have inadvertently spread?
Do they demonstrate a willingness to admit to, and learn from, past mistakes and failures? Are they open about their financial stakes in the election process or its outcomes?
Beware of those who seek to exploit democracy for personal gain, jeopardising its very essence. Improving the quality of SA’s democracy requires being circumspect of self-serving democratic entrepreneurs.
• Dr Timcke is a senior research associate at Research ICT Africa, a research associate at the University of Johannesburg Centre for Social Change, and an affiliate of the Centre for Information, Technology & Public Life at the University of North Carolina.
