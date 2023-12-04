The all-share index continued the momentum that saw it gain more than 8% in November
Continent can rise to the challenge but support required needs to be a part of the COP28 discussions and pledges
A sustainable solution should be implemented, including rightsizing the SOE’s balance sheet and gearing, says Futuregrowth credit head
The Afrikanerbond has endorsed opposition parties’ bid to oust the ANC in next year’s elections
AI and economic slowdown mean edtech has not yielded the rewards the group expected
November sales down almost 10% from a year ago and activity has not yet returned to pre-Covid levels
Finance executives, consultants and headhunters expect subdued deal flows, modest bonuses and heavy job cuts
Bombardment and clashes in south despite calls from the US to limit harm to Palestinian civilians
The injection of interest in the competition that the inclusion of the now former England captain and flyhalf should bring is needed locally
EU countries thrash out their position on foundation models, access to source codes and fines
CARTOON: Slow progress
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Hard work and calm patience for the long road ahead
Donated generators from China will ensure uninterrupted power at hospitals, Ramokgopa says
Tiger Brands prepares for acute water shortages
EDITORIAL: Sapoa needs to see benefits of development policy
Government mulls ruling banning load-shedding at public institutions
