MICHAEL DORN: How to save a distressed company

Many SA companies are in distress right now. We’ve all seen the rise of corporate delistings from the JSE, the poor recent financial results and the volume of business liquidations after the pandemic, and to make matters worse economists now tell us a global recession looms for 2024.
As someone who does corporate restructuring for a living and has been in the trenches with corporate teams in Europe, the US and SA over the past 20 years, I have some guidance to offer that may be helpful to business leaders who realise their companies are in trouble. I can also reassure you that there is almost always hope and possibility, even in times of terrible adversity. You just need to learn where to look. Determining if your company can be saved is not as hard as it may seem.
I’d like to share two fundamental insights I gained during my career, also recently having spearheaded one of SA’s largest corporate recapitalisations, that may help more companies to survive. I believe you can find a way out of business distress if you can answer two fundamental questions:
Is the company really worth saving and if so, can you build an investment case? It starts with asking if the company is truly worth rescuing. In SA it seems the default stance in the restructuring community is to look at how distressed companies can be dismantled and liquidated for the benefit of creditors. But if you take a different approach, one that is focused on genuine business turnaround, the whole scenario can change.
To decide if a company is worth saving you need to determine what the real problem with the business is, what the core of the business is, what its core assets are, what the company’s best products or services are, what its key markets are now and in future, and what its path back to growth would be. To find these answers one must first look at the company’s balance sheet, profit and loss and cash flow statements. It always starts with the facts.
The most critical question to ask when a company is distressed is whether there is an investment case to be built for saving it. This needs to be compelling enough to convince sceptical financiers to fund the turnaround of the company. Building an investment case is critical, but it’s a step that is often forgotten or neglected in the restructuring process.
It is essential to create an entrepreneurially minded investment plan, unpacking both the company’s investment potential and how much investment it needs and from where. Equally crucial is to lay it out in a document that is clear and concise, and not get bogged down by mind-numbing detail. Your stakeholders are not going to read a 60- or 160-page document. If you can’t distil your investment motivation into one highly convincing paragraph, you’re in trouble. You must make it easy for people to understand the potential of the business.
When building an investment case it’s not only numbers that matter. You must also ask the following questions about the people side of the business:
Do you have a trustworthy management team to implement the planned turnaround? The fish always rots from the head.
Do you have unnecessary staff, expenses or products you can trim?
Do you need to hire better staff or management to help turn about the business?
It is critical to determine the amount of refinancing the company needs, where the money should ideally come from, by when, and under what conditions. You also need to establish if the existing shareholders are on board, and if so what amount you want to raise from them.
When assessing how to change the company’s future trajectory there is value in appointing a chief restructuring officer without baggage or internal political alignments, who can make unemotional, objective decisions about the future of the business.
While it is imperative to decide if the company has potential, it is equally important to assess how the demise of the company would affect internal and external stakeholders, partners down the value chain, and even the wider industry and society.
Can you find the financial means to turn about the company? The critical thing to realise is that once you are sure a company is worth saving you don’t stop there. Building an investment case to convince the right people — the financiers — that the company is a worthwhile long-term investment is important.
If you can create a business and investment plan that excites them, and they are willing to go on the journey with you to generate the financial backing you need, your chances of success are high — barring any major catastrophic and unforeseen events. In most cases once you have the right people on board and you can get the money, you can save your company.
Once there is a financial way forward for a company it is important to think of the future — and innovation can put a company on the right growth path. When you come to the point where you can invest in the future of the business and its products or services, it’s valuable to look at key learnings from other innovative companies in the same space abroad and what they are doing right.
Think about the risks if you don’t innovate and the opportunities if you do. Work out which products or services remain relevant and how you can innovate to make them better and more sustainable. Look at how you can optimise efficiencies and supply chains. Think about whether the product can be recycled, or a service can be streamlined for greater efficiency.
Companies that continue to do well are those that are always proactive about their turnaround. This means not becoming complacent about current successes or future risks, and continually instilling an entrepreneurial, curious and forward-thinking mindset within the company.
I know SA businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. I hope these two simple questions can provide some hope of business resilience.
• Dorn, a business turnaround expert who is now chief restructuring officer at Nampak, is CEO of RTgroup.
MICHAEL DORN: How to save a distressed company
The most critical question to ask when a firm is distressed is whether there is an investment case to be built for saving it
