PHILIP SHORT: A recessionary tale: caution is advised on assuming a soft landing

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, the US, January 26 2022. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
The markets entered the fourth quarter with renewed optimism, rewriting the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative and buoyed by a positive earnings season in the US. But we remain wary of becoming overoptimistic and believe the question we need to interrogate as the final months of the year play out is: “How likely is it that the world economy will experience a soft landing, and what would that mean for equity markets?”
Optimism on the outlook for companies with artificial intelligence capabilities set the stage earlier in 2023, with Nvidia putting out a brilliant, market-beating set of results that laid the foundation for this optimism. That led to certain heavyweight companies rallying, pulling the rest of the market with them, and strong third-quarter results from Amazon and Meta kept the momentum going.
At the same time, we saw the US post decent real GDP data in July and August, both above 2%, and inflation continued coming down. Consumer spending was positive, but only just. Market analysts have increased their earnings forecasts for US companies. Ergo, the calls for a soft landing or no recession grew louder. This should not in itself be a source of comfort, as the voices predicting soft landings were loudest right before the actual recessions in 2001 and 2008.
It is tempting to get sucked into market narratives as much as it is comfortable to stick to your original views. New data needs to be tested, assumptions must be challenged, and robust debate should be encouraged.
Three macro backdrops occurring in the third quarter have made us wary of assuming a soft landing:
Stronger oil price: Brent oil increased 25% in price in the quarter alone. Though energy on its own is excluded from the core inflation measure, it still has a second-round effect on almost all goods. The oil price was primarily driven by Opec+ supply cuts, which are with us until year end at least. With US oil reserves and inventories at multidecade lows, this is a concern and could support oil prices as the US builds up strategic resources. The war in Gaza has helped muddy the waters.
The dollar strengthened: this might help US inflation at the margin, but it is a drain on global liquidity and makes everything more expensive for all other nations. Commodities are priced in dollars, as is a significant portion of global sovereigns’ debt.
US 10-year bond yields have whipped higher, a warning signal for bond and equity investors alike. There are a number of reasons why yields would be higher. Stripping out one possible reason — global growth coming in higher than expected, which it hasn’t — none of the remaining reasons are positive (higher inflation expectations, concerns about government debt and/or risk aversion regarding US safety assets).
Other US indicators pointing to a recession are an inverted yield curve, a weak global purchasing managers’ index, tighter corporate lending activity (evident in tighter lending standards and at higher spreads), rising corporate bankruptcies, declining year-on-year federal tax receipts, and more.
A big theme we are also witnessing is the lagged effect of monetary policy tightening. When the US Federal Reserve increases interest rates the full effect is felt only about 18 months later. A great example of this is US corporate balance sheets.
Net interest paid by US corporates has been flat since 2021, below pre-pandemic levels. How is that the case when interest rates on investment grade and high-yield debt have doubled since 2021? Two reasons: corporates refinanced their debt during the pandemic at lower rates, and they have increased their net cash levels over the years, such that they are now earning greater interest income on that cash as interest rates have risen.
The lagged effect occurs when existing debt matures over time and needs to be refinanced at higher rates. That first tranche of debt that needs to be refinanced is coming due and will grow over the next few years. The result is a larger amount of debt being refinanced at far higher rates, which increases net interest expenses materially. Interest rates on corporate debt have doubled over the last 18 months.
We are also now seeing anecdotal evidence of further debt issues arising on third quarter earnings calls with management of S&P 500 companies, as shown by the graph. Bankruptcies are on the rise, due mainly to higher interest rates. If inflation stays high rates will stay higher for longer, and more bankruptcies will occur. This will lead to higher unemployment, lower economic growth and even more bankruptcies.
Finally, we think the outlook for financial markets and the global economy is potentially worse than it appears, because we’ve lived through a period of cheap money for too long. US interest rates have been declining ever since the early 1980s, to the point where some government bonds were yielding negative rates. Ultra-low rates allow unproductive companies to survive for longer than is warranted. With the higher rates we are experiencing today, these “zombie” companies will get burnt and roll over. It is startling to see that nearly half of all publicly listed companies in the US are making net losses.
Together, these signals justify a cautious outlook, backed up by careful analysis of the underlying factors driving macroeconomic and company fundamentals, instead of the growing conviction that a soft landing is not only possible but the most likely outcome for the global economy and equity markets.
PHILIP SHORT: A recessionary tale: caution is advised on assuming a soft landing
Voices predicting soft landings were loudest just before the recessions in 2001 and 2008
The markets entered the fourth quarter with renewed optimism, rewriting the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative and buoyed by a positive earnings season in the US. But we remain wary of becoming overoptimistic and believe the question we need to interrogate as the final months of the year play out is: “How likely is it that the world economy will experience a soft landing, and what would that mean for equity markets?”
Optimism on the outlook for companies with artificial intelligence capabilities set the stage earlier in 2023, with Nvidia putting out a brilliant, market-beating set of results that laid the foundation for this optimism. That led to certain heavyweight companies rallying, pulling the rest of the market with them, and strong third-quarter results from Amazon and Meta kept the momentum going.
At the same time, we saw the US post decent real GDP data in July and August, both above 2%, and inflation continued coming down. Consumer spending was positive, but only just. Market analysts have increased their earnings forecasts for US companies. Ergo, the calls for a soft landing or no recession grew louder. This should not in itself be a source of comfort, as the voices predicting soft landings were loudest right before the actual recessions in 2001 and 2008.
It is tempting to get sucked into market narratives as much as it is comfortable to stick to your original views. New data needs to be tested, assumptions must be challenged, and robust debate should be encouraged.
Three macro backdrops occurring in the third quarter have made us wary of assuming a soft landing:
Other US indicators pointing to a recession are an inverted yield curve, a weak global purchasing managers’ index, tighter corporate lending activity (evident in tighter lending standards and at higher spreads), rising corporate bankruptcies, declining year-on-year federal tax receipts, and more.
A big theme we are also witnessing is the lagged effect of monetary policy tightening. When the US Federal Reserve increases interest rates the full effect is felt only about 18 months later. A great example of this is US corporate balance sheets.
Net interest paid by US corporates has been flat since 2021, below pre-pandemic levels. How is that the case when interest rates on investment grade and high-yield debt have doubled since 2021? Two reasons: corporates refinanced their debt during the pandemic at lower rates, and they have increased their net cash levels over the years, such that they are now earning greater interest income on that cash as interest rates have risen.
The lagged effect occurs when existing debt matures over time and needs to be refinanced at higher rates. That first tranche of debt that needs to be refinanced is coming due and will grow over the next few years. The result is a larger amount of debt being refinanced at far higher rates, which increases net interest expenses materially. Interest rates on corporate debt have doubled over the last 18 months.
We are also now seeing anecdotal evidence of further debt issues arising on third quarter earnings calls with management of S&P 500 companies, as shown by the graph. Bankruptcies are on the rise, due mainly to higher interest rates. If inflation stays high rates will stay higher for longer, and more bankruptcies will occur. This will lead to higher unemployment, lower economic growth and even more bankruptcies.
Finally, we think the outlook for financial markets and the global economy is potentially worse than it appears, because we’ve lived through a period of cheap money for too long. US interest rates have been declining ever since the early 1980s, to the point where some government bonds were yielding negative rates. Ultra-low rates allow unproductive companies to survive for longer than is warranted. With the higher rates we are experiencing today, these “zombie” companies will get burnt and roll over. It is startling to see that nearly half of all publicly listed companies in the US are making net losses.
Together, these signals justify a cautious outlook, backed up by careful analysis of the underlying factors driving macroeconomic and company fundamentals, instead of the growing conviction that a soft landing is not only possible but the most likely outcome for the global economy and equity markets.
• Short is co-fund manager at Flagship.
MIKE DOLAN: Currency market volatility crushed as dollar subsides
BRIAN KANTOR: Who do we have to thank? The US Fed?
EDITORIAL: SA can make the rand look less risky
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Things might look brighter but caution is still advised
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Fed minutes show officials are in no hurry to raise rates again
Slowing US inflation boosts bets Fed is done with rate hikes
Fed is ‘not confident’ policy is tight enough, says Jerome Powell
Ninety One CEO lauds Reserve Bank’s stewardship of monetary policy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.