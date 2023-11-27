Opinion

CARTOON: Coal fleet danger

27 November 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, November 27 2023
Monday, November 27 2023

EDITORIAL: State must answer energy transition plan’s call for urgency

With power station performance for the past eight months at 54% of installed capacity, Eskom is unlikely to achieve its goal of 60% by end-March
Opinion
3 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Expect festive season blackouts, minister warns

Rolling power cuts were reduced to stage four on Sunday afternoon and are expected to continue into the week
Politics
12 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Eskom urgently needs clear plan for decommissioning

Longer-term planning is needed so that when plants are shut off workers are not left unemployed
National
3 hours ago

Ramokgopa says new power units at Kusile ‘will be online in weeks’ to ease power cuts

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
National
14 hours ago

Eskom expects another R23bn loss

Load-shedding, high diesel costs and outstanding municipal bills will continue to undermine performance
National
4 days ago
Friday, November 24 2023
Friday, November 24 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Treatment of Palestinians and ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: State must answer energy transition ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOSHUA NOTT: SA tourism: shining adverts are not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: Preferential procurement being ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PHILIP SHORT: A recessionary tale: caution is ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.