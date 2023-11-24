THANDO NGOZO AND SIYANDA JONAS: Remove Eskom and Transnet’s death grip on the economy

SA’s economy is characterised by persistently sluggish growth that stems from structural factors. Facing fiscal constraints, the government has come to rely heavily on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to create an environment conducive to economic growth and development. Consequently, the success of those SOEs is crucial for SA’s broader development strategy, particularly through their contributions to infrastructure investment.
However, their poor financial and operational performance is contributing to the country’s structurally low growth. While the underperformance of major SOEs is not solely responsible for the low growth trajectory, it certainly exacerbates the challenges of achieving sustainable levels of growth. Consequently, addressing the SOEs’ issues becomes necessary to achieve robust economic growth.
Eskom and Transnet, as the two biggest entities, have significantly hampered the economy. Given that SA is a small and open economy, with 68% of its GDP relying on imports and exports, the role of Transnet in facilitating trade through its rail network is crucial.
Unfortunately, Transnet’s rail performance has been declining, plagued by operational failures, theft and vandalism, and deteriorating infrastructure. Those factors collectively pose a threat to the overall economy. The consequences of rail inefficiencies have been particularly costly to the economy, further highlighting the urgency of addressing these challenges.
Transnet has experienced a dramatic significant decline in its financial performance, reporting an annual loss of R5.7bn in its most recent fiscal year, compared with a R5bn profit in the preceding year. According to a 2023 report by logistics research firm Gain Group, the SOE’s unresolved challenges mean the country is losing more than R1bn in revenue daily. The research highlights that if Transnet operated at full capacity SA’s economic growth for 2023 could have been more than 10 times the actual rate of 0.5%, reaching 5.4%.
The abrupt resignations of the chair and key executives such as the group CEO and the Transnet Freight Rail CEO have created a void in authority and oversight. The instability in leadership not only undermines employee morale but also erodes stakeholder trust. It further complicates formulating and implementing a viable turnaround plan, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding Transnet’s prospects.
Transnet’s dismal operational performance is evident in the decline of freight rail volumes, which amounted to 149.5-million tonnes for the fiscal year ending in March 2023 — a 34% decline from the 226-million tonnes reported in 2018.
Eskom’s unreliable electricity supply has detrimental effects on economic growth and investment in SA. An intermittent power supply has a significant bearing on investment, particularly for energy-intensive industries such as mining, as capital tends to be more attracted to jurisdictions where the energy supply is reliable and stable.
Eskom has reported financial losses for six straight years and has itself forecast an other annual loss in the current financial year. In the year ended March it reported a net loss of R23.9bn, more than double that of the previous period, and the interim CEO expects a further loss of R23.22bn over the following 12 months.
The group’s operational inefficiency is evident in the frequent and prolonged occurrence of load-shedding, which amounted to 280 days in 2022. The subsequent downtime led to a decrease in overall generation capacity, with the energy availability factor declining to 56% from 62% in the current year. Analysis from Eskom also shows that no scenarios in the projected period achieve the desired system adequacy metric of 20GWh in unserved energy.
Leadership instability has plagued Eskom throughout its history. From 1923 to 2005 seven chairs served an average tenure of about 12 years. However, between 2005 and 2023 there were 10 chairs and 13 CEOs. The resignation of the most recent chair has left Eskom without a permanent CEO, worsening the leadership vacuum.
Comprehensive reform is required to rectify the situation. The government needs to prioritise the financial stability of Eskom and Transnet. That involves implementing stringent financial management practices, including transparent reporting, cost control measures and regular auditing to ensure fiscal responsibility.
Governance and management stability must be restored. Appointments to leadership positions should be based on merit, expertise and a proven track record. Political interference in the day-to-day operations of these enterprises must be eliminated to foster an environment of professionalism and accountability. Regular performance evaluations and measures to prevent corruption and misconduct are essential to restore public trust.
SA should diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on coal-fired power plants, given the country’s huge potential for renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power. Investment in modern infrastructure technology can enhance efficiency and connectivity by developing ports, railways and digital platforms that enable seamless movement of goods and services.
Beyond the immediate reforms, it is crucial to consider the long-term implications and strategic planning for Eskom and Transnet. SA needs a clear vision for the future of these entities, aligned with the country’s broader developmental goals. Such a vision should encompass sustainable energy solutions, efficient logistics and transport systems, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.
SA can transform Eskom and Transnet into efficient, competitive, and socially responsible organisations that contribute to the country’s growth and development by implementing comprehensive reforms, instilling a culture of transparency and accountability, and embracing innovation.
The authors are research specialists at the Financial & Fiscal Commission SA. They write in their personal capacities.
THANDO NGOZO AND SIYANDA JONAS: Remove Eskom and Transnet’s death grip on the economy
Urgent overhaul of the two state-owned companies requires comprehensive reform, including stringent financial management, transparency, cost controls and regular auditing
