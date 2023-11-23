The MPC is expected to keep interest rate on hold despite higher-than-expected inflation print for October
On the face of it, the subsidence of volatility marks the end of King Dollar’s latest turbulent rule
FF+ asks human rights body to probe allegations including sexual abuse and insufficient anaesthetic
The EFF group found guilty of gross disorderly conduct and effectively banned from next year’s state of the nation address
Jason Quinn ‘will hit the ground running’ when he replaces Mike Brown as CEO
Crime reduces competitiveness as businesses are forced to divert spending towards security
The artificial intelligence market is projected to reach nearly $420bn by the end of 2025
Israel would free a total of 300 Palestinian prisoners in the two exchanges
The Bok centre backs the Durban team to click with the style of new coach John Plumtree
Recent fiction offers an exhilarating ride through our wildest AI fantasies and darkest fears
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Middle East war economy
Parliament’s motion on Israeli embassy was senseless, says Jewish Board of Deputies
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce
Second Israel-Hamas prisoner swap will happen in November, Palestinian source says
Stop talk of executing Hamas combatants, say relatives of hostages in Gaza
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.