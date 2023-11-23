Opinion

CARTOON: Middle East war economy

23 November 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, November 23 2023
Thursday, November 23 2023

Parliament’s motion on Israeli embassy was senseless, says Jewish Board of Deputies

The ANC’s singing ‘From the river to the sea,’ a chant that calls for the destruction of the only Jewish state, makes a mockery of the ANC’s stated ...
National
17 hours ago

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce

The pause will allow the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians
World
22 hours ago

Second Israel-Hamas prisoner swap will happen in November, Palestinian source says

Israel would free a total of 300 Palestinian prisoners in the two exchanges
World
14 hours ago

Stop talk of executing Hamas combatants, say relatives of hostages in Gaza

Far-right national security minister wants the death penalty for militants captured by Israel
World
2 days ago

MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA

The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv
National
1 day ago
Wednesday, November 22 2023
Wednesday, November 22 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MIKE DOLAN: Currency market volatility crushed as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GERRIT SMIT: Harnessing the rapidly changing AI ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Middle East war economy
Opinion
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Turning economy around will ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: The infantile disorders of our ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.