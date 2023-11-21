Investors take a wait-and-see attitude to confirm actual Opec+ decision, says NLI Research Institute economist
We urge MPs to vote against the closure of the Israeli embassy because we believe peace in the Middle East is worth our time
The social development department has been working on the policy for several years
Naledi Pandor says ahead of vote closure of Israel’s embassy in SA is unlikely and counterproductive
The company also reported a jump in interim profit in the six months to end-September
Ratings agency expects growth to remain muted while public debt grows faster than it expected
A register for all persons granted citizenship by naturalisation to be tabled in parliament every year is being proposed
Australia barely made it past the target set by SA in the semifinals of the World Cup
A 30-second Super Bowl advertisement costs a record-high average of $7m
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Kganyago’s crib notes
Reserve Bank could hold rates next week and start cutting in July: Bank of America
Ninety One CEO lauds Reserve Bank’s stewardship of monetary policy
Another rate hike could be on the cards in November
EDITORIAL: What Naidoo’s exit means for the Reserve Bank
Central banks are not a magic solution, says Kganyago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.