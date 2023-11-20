Opinion

CARTOON: Crime nation

20 November 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, November 20 2023
Monday, November 20 2023

SA murders drop very slightly in quarter two — but remain at nearly 7,000

A total of 13‚090 sexual offences were reported‚ down from 13‚283 during the same period in 2022
National
2 days ago

Illegal guns and gangs fuel murder rate

Large cities in four provinces are hotbeds of killings and violence, say experts
National
5 days ago

Nearly 100 criminals arrested since April for kidnapping about 30 people

Defence minister Thandi Modise says one case involved a syndicate targeting LGBTQ+ individuals on a dating app
National
1 week ago

BMW bike allegedly bought with money siphoned from Popcru

NPA obtains preservation order to attach R1.15m after red flag raised by attorney in property deal
National
2 weeks ago

Police ‘saturation’ needed to combat killings — Cele

‘New crop’ of criminals behind wave of ‘brazen violence’ in Western Cape in past week, police minister says
National
1 month ago
Friday, November 17 2023
Friday, November 17 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Beating African swords into ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
RICHARD PITHOUSE: Liberal aporia and the ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Reconnecting investors directly to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
IVO VEGTER: Africa: the new front line against ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Police failure in pro-Israel ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.