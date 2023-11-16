Meanwhile, some analysts warn that the rand could have a hard time getting to the R18/$ level
New public protector’s approach to three proposed initiatives raises important questions, as does her career path
The party will support an EFF motion in parliament to close Tel Aviv’s embassy in Pretoria until a ceasefire in Gaza
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirms SA has referred Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to the ICC for war crimes
Merger will result in combined assets under management of R230bn, making for one of the biggest fund managers in SA
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Martin Kingston says business groups have been led to believe there will be adjustments for medical schemes
Israel says its forces are operating in and around al-Shifa hospital as part of its campaign to destroy militants
Ngidi, De Kock and Maharaj will need to get the upper hand against Australia in the World Cup semi
Cyber criminals remain at large after intrusions at several high-profile US companies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramokgopa’s state finances shock
Transnet crisis: retailers fly stock into SA as Durban port delays worsen
FFC doubts credibility of Treasury’s fiscal consolidation plans
KHAYA SITHOLE: The most urgent issues will only be considered after the elections
Collapsing state causes SA’s economic woes, Harvard academic says
EDITORIAL: Time for the Treasury to release its Eskom report
