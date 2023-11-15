MICHAEL MYNHARDT: Doubts over Aids relief plan call for a big boost to drugmaking in Africa
Failure by US Congress to authorise the renewal of Pepfar is a defining moment for continental priorities
In the realm of global health and humanitarian efforts few programmes have had as profound an effect as the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar). For two decades Pepfar has been a beacon of hope for millions of people living with HIV/Aids, particularly in Africa, offering life-saving treatment and support.
However, the recent failure of the US Congress to authorise the renewal of Pepfar has cast a shadow of uncertainty over its future. This predicament underscores the critical need for SA, and indeed the African continent, to prioritise the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is a defining moment, one that necessitates a bold and decisive response. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.