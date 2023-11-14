MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slightly up in cautious trading
World-class facility in Breede Valley will allow Eskom to store excess power
Banks say Competition Commission must show alleged ‘single overarching conspiracy’ to manipulate the rand before the case can go ahead
Move SA leader David Kabwa will campaign under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities
High demand for self-storage sees property revenue increase 17% for six months ended September
The UIF levy could be cut in half and its surplus used for infrastructure, debt or public employment
Industry bodies correct media reports at the weekend about export permits
Mining companies race to lock in profits before next April
Proteas’ focus must trust their instincts and make good decisions in their semifinal against Australia.
It’s an impressive new addition to a farm that was bustling with visitors on a sun-splashed early-summer weekend
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Zondo recommendations stashed
Pay whistle-blowers, Zondo urges government
MICHAEL AVERY: Too many comrades at stake for integrity commission to be formed
PETER BRUCE: If the opposition can get its act together, we’ll get our Big Bang
Questions for the president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.