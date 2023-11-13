Youth engagement in agriculture vital for food security and economy

Youth engagement in agriculture is essential to the future of SA’s economy and food security. Young people are the most innovative and entrepreneurial segment of the population, and they bring new ideas and technologies to the sector.
Most innovators in the agritech space in SA are young energetic people, with the desire to take over the world. These individuals are likely to embrace new ways of farming, easily adopt sustainable farming practices and engage in value-added activities.
Actively involving the youth in agriculture thus not only addresses the pressing issue of youth unemployment but also injects fresh perspectives, innovation, and energy into the sector. The youth remain vulnerable in the labour market, with statistics for the second quarter of 2023 showing unemployment at 45.3%. When young people are empowered with opportunities and resources, they can become catalysts for transformative change, driving increased productivity, sustainability, and economic growth within the SA's agricultural industry.
The agricultural sector for the longest time has been considered “aged”. That most farmers lack adequate succession plans could spell problems for the country. Incorporating agriculture as a formal subject into the foundational education system and rejuvenating agricultural technical colleges can play a vital role in mitigating the pressing issue of an ageing agricultural sector.
School curriculums
This suggestion is particularly relevant, as certain agricultural high schools continue to include agriculture within their curriculums. Therefore, it is imperative for the basic education system to introduce agriculture as an elective subject in other schools and actively support its implementation through essential capacity-building measures. Developing the importance of the industry by teaching it at grassroots will lead to a revitalisation of the industry and the involvement of people that will carry forward the future of the country.
Showing youth the “cool” and important side of primary production and the sector as a whole will lead to a rejuvenation of the sector. The youth need to realise the value of their participation in agriculture and its contribution to the economy and growth of the country at large.
Besides food being a basic need as per Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, many positive effects can be drawn from agricultural production. An increased production base will lead to improved food security, which will be positive for the sector. Another positive spin-off from the increased productivity in the sector is increased employment, which will also further feed the growth of the economy.
The creation of employment for youth in agriculture may lead to improved socioeconomic wellbeing. The benefits of employment in agriculture can include work exposure for youth of different backgrounds, a reduction in crimes committed by unemployed youth, and a reduction in unplanned pregnancies as the youth will be in active employment.
For businesses, it’s a plus because they earn rebates for employing youth. Engaging youth in agriculture is positive all around and will benefit the youth and the economy.
Transformation strategy
The National Rural Youth Service Corps programme and those similar are to be encouraged. The corps is a 24-month skills development programme within the department of rural development & land reform that targets unemployed rural youth aged between the ages of 18 and 25 in possession of grade 12 as part of the rural economy transformation strategy from poor rural wards.
From its inception on September 1 2010, the corps has recruited 16,178 rural youth in all nine provinces. The programme develops the skills of targeted participants through various skills development initiatives in partnership with other public and private sector institutions in line with the rural economy transformation strategy.
It exposes participants to different skills fields that focus on instilling a culture of discipline, patriotism, and community service, as well as technical, and vocational skills in construction, agriculture, household profiling, welding and records management, among others. For agriculture, these skills are important because even potential investors look for skills and knowledge when making investment decisions.
Development finance institutions particularly those financing agriculture, should develop mechanisms to support young people wanting to participate in the agricultural sector as they are the future. This will ensure that the next generation of farmers is created that will feed the nation. The value of agriculture at the primary and secondary level is significant regarding the GDP contribution.
The youth must therefore take advantage of entering the sector. The Blended Finance Scheme creates an opportunity for young people to have some form of equity to enable funding for their viable business cases.
• The authors are with the agriculture economics and advisory division of Land Bank. They write in their personal capacities.
Youth engagement in agriculture vital for food security and economy
Youth engagement in agriculture is essential to the future of SA’s economy and food security. Young people are the most innovative and entrepreneurial segment of the population, and they bring new ideas and technologies to the sector.
Most innovators in the agritech space in SA are young energetic people, with the desire to take over the world. These individuals are likely to embrace new ways of farming, easily adopt sustainable farming practices and engage in value-added activities.
Actively involving the youth in agriculture thus not only addresses the pressing issue of youth unemployment but also injects fresh perspectives, innovation, and energy into the sector. The youth remain vulnerable in the labour market, with statistics for the second quarter of 2023 showing unemployment at 45.3%. When young people are empowered with opportunities and resources, they can become catalysts for transformative change, driving increased productivity, sustainability, and economic growth within the SA's agricultural industry.
The agricultural sector for the longest time has been considered “aged”. That most farmers lack adequate succession plans could spell problems for the country. Incorporating agriculture as a formal subject into the foundational education system and rejuvenating agricultural technical colleges can play a vital role in mitigating the pressing issue of an ageing agricultural sector.
School curriculums
This suggestion is particularly relevant, as certain agricultural high schools continue to include agriculture within their curriculums. Therefore, it is imperative for the basic education system to introduce agriculture as an elective subject in other schools and actively support its implementation through essential capacity-building measures. Developing the importance of the industry by teaching it at grassroots will lead to a revitalisation of the industry and the involvement of people that will carry forward the future of the country.
Showing youth the “cool” and important side of primary production and the sector as a whole will lead to a rejuvenation of the sector. The youth need to realise the value of their participation in agriculture and its contribution to the economy and growth of the country at large.
Besides food being a basic need as per Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, many positive effects can be drawn from agricultural production. An increased production base will lead to improved food security, which will be positive for the sector. Another positive spin-off from the increased productivity in the sector is increased employment, which will also further feed the growth of the economy.
The creation of employment for youth in agriculture may lead to improved socioeconomic wellbeing. The benefits of employment in agriculture can include work exposure for youth of different backgrounds, a reduction in crimes committed by unemployed youth, and a reduction in unplanned pregnancies as the youth will be in active employment.
For businesses, it’s a plus because they earn rebates for employing youth. Engaging youth in agriculture is positive all around and will benefit the youth and the economy.
Transformation strategy
The National Rural Youth Service Corps programme and those similar are to be encouraged. The corps is a 24-month skills development programme within the department of rural development & land reform that targets unemployed rural youth aged between the ages of 18 and 25 in possession of grade 12 as part of the rural economy transformation strategy from poor rural wards.
From its inception on September 1 2010, the corps has recruited 16,178 rural youth in all nine provinces. The programme develops the skills of targeted participants through various skills development initiatives in partnership with other public and private sector institutions in line with the rural economy transformation strategy.
It exposes participants to different skills fields that focus on instilling a culture of discipline, patriotism, and community service, as well as technical, and vocational skills in construction, agriculture, household profiling, welding and records management, among others. For agriculture, these skills are important because even potential investors look for skills and knowledge when making investment decisions.
Development finance institutions particularly those financing agriculture, should develop mechanisms to support young people wanting to participate in the agricultural sector as they are the future. This will ensure that the next generation of farmers is created that will feed the nation. The value of agriculture at the primary and secondary level is significant regarding the GDP contribution.
The youth must therefore take advantage of entering the sector. The Blended Finance Scheme creates an opportunity for young people to have some form of equity to enable funding for their viable business cases.
• The authors are with the agriculture economics and advisory division of Land Bank. They write in their personal capacities.
GUGU LOURIE: YES programme a well-intentioned but empty gesture for SA’s jobless youth
From austerity to prosperity: rethinking spending for growth
CLAIRE BISSEKER: When tourism flourishes, so does the economy
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Business has most to lose if youth unemployment is not addressed
JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb
DUMA GQUBULE: SA still has no plan to address unemployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
The practical uses of AI: three scenarios
Tongaat Hulett confirms consortium deal
Chicken shortages unlikely but farmers in financial distress
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.