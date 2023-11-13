CARTOON: Cutting ties with Israel

Investors await figures for more cues on whether the Federal Reserve will stand pat on interest rates or raise them higher
Edited spaces are safe because they remove those who peddle lies and those who engage in bad faith
Quest for permanent banking licence in question after firm fails to attend to issues of concern raised by Financial Services Conduct Authority
Gauteng government to release the outcome of an investigation into a R37m house in which Paul Mashatile reportedly lives
The mobile phone operator launched a new local network in the country in October 2022
Head of Treasury’s budget office concedes the R27bn contingency reserve in MTBPS is insufficient
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health
National security adviser Jake Sullivan says patients must not be harmed in crossfire; hostage talks may have been suspended over hospital blockade
Squad could consist of an old pack in 2027, which does not bode well for a hat-trick of World Cup wins
Current version of amendment fails to include reporting on gender pay gaps at company level
