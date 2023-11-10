Establishing markets in SA will be essential in achieving its emissions reduction commitments
SA sends relatively few students to study in China, and as a result there is a dearth of expertise
EFF fails to win a seat, receiving just 8.8% of the total votes cast for municipal wards in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo
The current system encourages extreme small parties that are of no consequence
The miner agrees to buy a US-based recycler of green precious metals in a deal worth nearly R4bn
To cope with spiralling debt, the government is likely to try to find ways to access private capital
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Uber executives Kagiso Khaole and Nakampe Molewa
Fight to restore price stability ‘has a long way to go’, says Fed chair
Cricket SA's Enoch Nkwe says governing body has to manage players’ schedules flexibly
Michael Cunningham’s new novel offers a nuanced exploration of love and the ability to adapt to a world changed by the pandemic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s austerity ticket
DA, ANC emerge victorious in by-elections in four provinces
‘Grim’ MTBPS is a new budget, not an adjustment, says Michael Sachs
KHAYA SITHOLE: The most urgent issues will only be considered after the elections
FFC doubts credibility of Treasury’s fiscal consolidation plans
Opposition parties, labour reject ‘austerity budget’
