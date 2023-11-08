KABELO LETEBELE: Transparency and trust are foundation of legal profession

The Legal Practice Council was established five years ago with a mandate as set out in section 5 of the Legal Practice Act of 2014, which includes but is not limited to regulating the profession and protecting the public.
Critics are quick to point to a few matters where there have been challenges bringing particular legal practitioners to book. However, many overlook the clear facts around outcomes of complaints attended to by the council (“The legal watchdog must get its act together,” October 3).
While a casual observer may get away with simply looking at high profile matters relating to prominent legal practitioners when forming a view on the council's performance, a more realistic picture emerges when realising that at any given point 6,000-8,000 matters are being investigated by the council while it executes its responsibility to exercise oversight on more than 40,000 legal practitioners in SA as the regulator.
Beyond the council, other key role players include the Legal Services Ombud, which has oversight on the disciplinary processes followed by the Legal Practice Council with regard to complaints lodged against legal practitioners, and the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund, to which claims can be submitted where there are financial losses emanating from misappropriation of trust funds by a legal practitioner.
An analyst’s conundrum when assessing the performance of industry players such as the Legal Practice Council is whether to view the success and general outcome of the 8,000 matters handled, or to focus on specific matters. The risk of the latter is of course the question of whether one matter is a fair reflection of an entire process’s effectiveness.
Critics often criticise role players in the legal profession for not making pronouncements when such controversies occur, whether it is issues around the public protector or comments on recognised members of the legal profession or even comments on members of the judiciary.
However, one should bear in mind that commentary by the likes of the Legal Practice Council on such matters prior to any formal investigations being conducted, or even before a formal complaint is lodged, results in the regulator being drawn into areas beyond the auspices of the Act, the rules and regulations.
Questions can be raised about the independence of the regulator and its political bias. It is therefore paramount to relentlessly follow process as stipulated in the Act.
The Legal Practice Council's strength and capacity lies in its ability to investigate matters and take legal practitioners through a disciplinary process, as clearly outlined by sections 38 to 45 of the Act. All of its committees, including the investigations committee and disciplinary committees, are independent.
Any duly qualified legal practitioner with significant experience can be part of these committees, to help in executing the investigation and disciplinary mandate of the council. Each province has at least one IC and DC and decisions made by these committees are ratified by the Provincial Councils and then by National Council — both of which are made up of elected legal practitioners.
The Legal Practice Council holds elections every three years, for the national council and provincial councils. Members of the profession have an opportunity to elect 20 or the 23 members of the national council and 10-12 members of the provincial councils.
Often the criticism disregards the fact that members of the legal profession do influence the process and makeup of the council through the elections and through industry bodies. These interact with the council regularly and are still able to raise any concerns if they opt not to approach the council directly.
Criticism also disregards the fact that when there is an outcome and a complainant would like to object to Legal Practice Council findings they can request a review, approach the Legal Services Ombud or take the matter to court.
Members of the profession facing investigation or disciplinary action are also within their rights to use the legal avenues available to them — it is only where there is a clear contravention of rules, regulations or code of conduct that we are obliged to act.
The Legal Practice Council's efforts of safeguarding and maintaining good standards continue, together with concerted efforts around education and standards, measures to continue the transformation of the profession as well as additional regulation that supports the growth of the profession.
• Letebele is Legal Practice Council spokesperson.
KABELO LETEBELE: Transparency and trust are foundation of legal profession
The Legal Practice Council’s strength and capacity lies in its ability to investigate matters and take legal practitioners through a disciplinary process
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.