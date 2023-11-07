Safe-haven demand slows as the dollar firms
SA has its work cut out to comply with the Financial Action Task Force’s standards and avoid being blacklisted
The Road Accident Fund has failed to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling to resume paying medical scheme claims
Poster campaign launch goes ahead without premier candidate Chris Pappas
Group posts $785m third-quarter loss after Credit Suisse takeover costs
Country risk rankings by rating agencies need to be reviewed given the discrepancy between the assessment of African risk and reality.
Competition Commission’s market inquiry on digital platforms shows transformation is possible
Netanyahu rejects international calls for a ceasefire
Embarrassing hammering by India is a wake-up for Proteas
Anti-Semitism is no longer hatred of Jews; it is now failure to accept the biases of Europe’s elites
CARTOON: DA backhand for Cachalia
Ghaleb Cachalia axed from DA shadow cabinet over anti-Israel comments
How SA’s coalition governments can work better
DA pledges to rescue KZN from ‘abusive ANC’
Election season kicks off but no date yet
DA launches 2024 voter registration posters and slogan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.