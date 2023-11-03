LETSHOLO MOJANAGA: Advanced economies owe developing nations $5.7-trillion

October 24 marked the 53rd anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution that encapsulated an aspiration: “Each economically advanced country will progressively augment its official development assistance (ODA) and will exert its utmost endeavours to achieve a minimum net allocation of 0.7% of its gross national product by the middle of the decade.”
This commitment to ODA, characterised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) as state-sponsored aid with the intent of enhancing the economic development and welfare of emerging nations, continues to serve as a critical conduit for financing sustainable development. Regrettably, only Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark have managed to reach the aforementioned 0.7% benchmark.
Were developed countries to have faithfully honoured their ODA commitments the African continent would not be grappling with the persistent funding gap for the sustainable development goals (SDGs), projected to amount to a staggering $1.6-trillion by 2030. The timely and comprehensive fulfilment of ODA obligations by developed nations would undeniably serve as substantial and indispensable financial resources for African nations, enabling them to embark on substantial strides towards realising the SDGs.
Calculations made by Oxfam unveil a stark reality: over the course of the past five decades since the 0.7% pledge was articulated, donor countries have collectively fallen short by a daunting $5.7-trillion in terms of disbursing promised assistance. Essentially, this deficit translates into a colossal debt owed by the world’s most affluent nations to the world’s most impoverished populations. This magnitude of shortfall eclipses not only the $702bn in external debt Sub-Saharan African countries owe to their wealthier counterparts, but also the $1.6-trillion required to close the SDG financing chasm.
If we accept that climate change presents an existential threat to humanity it would be reasonable to anticipate that nations would exhibit a corresponding level of determination and resolve, analogous to the decisive actions taken during both the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 crisis. Astonishingly, the resources allocated in response to these crises eclipse the magnitude of the SDG financing gap.
Moreover, the dearth of concerted measures to counter illicit financial flows has led to the depletion of a colossal sum amounting to $1-trillion from 1980-2018. These clandestine outflows, surreptitiously amassed and routed out of the continent, persist as a formidable developmental impediment to the region, in effect divesting the domestic resources that are so crucial for the continent’s economic progress. These financial outflows have consistently deprived Africa of the vital resources that are essential for steering its developmental trajectory.
The failure to fulfil ODA commitments by developed countries elicits profound concerns regarding the global pledge to eradicate poverty, propel sustainable development and attain the UN SDGs. Remedying these issues necessitates a two-fold approach, entailing the enforcement of accountability among developed nations for their commitments and the enhancement of the efficacy and transparency of aid delivery, ensuring that it reaches its intended beneficiaries in an effective manner.
Addressing illicit financial flows in the African context emerges as a pivotal prerequisite for bridging the SDG financing void. This endeavour necessitates an amalgam of domestic policy reforms, international collaboration and the promulgation of legal and regulatory frameworks that espouse transparency and accountability.
Confronting illicit financial flows not only embodies an ethical imperative but also a pragmatic necessity for realising the SDGs and propelling sustainable development across the African continent.
• Mojanaga is regional inclusive growth and sustainable development goal finance adviser for the UNDP-Africa sustainable finance hub. He writes in his personal capacity.
LETSHOLO MOJANAGA: Advanced economies owe developing nations $5.7-trillion
They have failed to keep promises of development assistance for decades
October 24 marked the 53rd anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution that encapsulated an aspiration: “Each economically advanced country will progressively augment its official development assistance (ODA) and will exert its utmost endeavours to achieve a minimum net allocation of 0.7% of its gross national product by the middle of the decade.”
This commitment to ODA, characterised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) as state-sponsored aid with the intent of enhancing the economic development and welfare of emerging nations, continues to serve as a critical conduit for financing sustainable development. Regrettably, only Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark have managed to reach the aforementioned 0.7% benchmark.
Were developed countries to have faithfully honoured their ODA commitments the African continent would not be grappling with the persistent funding gap for the sustainable development goals (SDGs), projected to amount to a staggering $1.6-trillion by 2030. The timely and comprehensive fulfilment of ODA obligations by developed nations would undeniably serve as substantial and indispensable financial resources for African nations, enabling them to embark on substantial strides towards realising the SDGs.
Calculations made by Oxfam unveil a stark reality: over the course of the past five decades since the 0.7% pledge was articulated, donor countries have collectively fallen short by a daunting $5.7-trillion in terms of disbursing promised assistance. Essentially, this deficit translates into a colossal debt owed by the world’s most affluent nations to the world’s most impoverished populations. This magnitude of shortfall eclipses not only the $702bn in external debt Sub-Saharan African countries owe to their wealthier counterparts, but also the $1.6-trillion required to close the SDG financing chasm.
If we accept that climate change presents an existential threat to humanity it would be reasonable to anticipate that nations would exhibit a corresponding level of determination and resolve, analogous to the decisive actions taken during both the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 crisis. Astonishingly, the resources allocated in response to these crises eclipse the magnitude of the SDG financing gap.
Moreover, the dearth of concerted measures to counter illicit financial flows has led to the depletion of a colossal sum amounting to $1-trillion from 1980-2018. These clandestine outflows, surreptitiously amassed and routed out of the continent, persist as a formidable developmental impediment to the region, in effect divesting the domestic resources that are so crucial for the continent’s economic progress. These financial outflows have consistently deprived Africa of the vital resources that are essential for steering its developmental trajectory.
The failure to fulfil ODA commitments by developed countries elicits profound concerns regarding the global pledge to eradicate poverty, propel sustainable development and attain the UN SDGs. Remedying these issues necessitates a two-fold approach, entailing the enforcement of accountability among developed nations for their commitments and the enhancement of the efficacy and transparency of aid delivery, ensuring that it reaches its intended beneficiaries in an effective manner.
Addressing illicit financial flows in the African context emerges as a pivotal prerequisite for bridging the SDG financing void. This endeavour necessitates an amalgam of domestic policy reforms, international collaboration and the promulgation of legal and regulatory frameworks that espouse transparency and accountability.
Confronting illicit financial flows not only embodies an ethical imperative but also a pragmatic necessity for realising the SDGs and propelling sustainable development across the African continent.
• Mojanaga is regional inclusive growth and sustainable development goal finance adviser for the UNDP-Africa sustainable finance hub. He writes in his personal capacity.
Agoa needs at least 10-year extension, AU says
UN warns just 15% of sustainable development targets are on track
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Health innovations could save two million mothers and babies, says Gates ...
Green finance sprouts quickly in Bangladesh
UN fight against global woes faces $100-trillion shortfall
World Sustainability Forum speaker says Africa can end poverty by 2030
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.