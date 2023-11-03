Rand at three-month high while local bourse follows major indices up
Trend of the bourse losing listings has accelerated in recent times
Noncompliance with 2020 board resolution at the heart of agency’s failure to rein in spending
The DA shadow public enterprises minister tweeted that he ‘will not be silenced’ and that ‘Israel is committing genocide’
Engie’s Mohamed Hoosen speaks to Denene Erasmus about the company’s experience of operating in SA’s energy sector
The president’s comments in parliament follow finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement
In September, Gazprom delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Baltic to China
Trade ministers want US to extend annual eligibility appraisals
After losing so many dear loves, death is always a presence in my life
The president weighs in after watching Dead Reckoning and other AI products
CARTOON: Godongwana walking the tightrope
Godongwana underscores tough love for sickly SOEs
Infrastructure development a key focus for state, says Ramaphosa
Motor industry dismayed as state support of green vehicles stalls again
EDITORIAL: An uneasy budget that speaks of our times
HILARY JOFFE: A budget whose clarity will come only in February
