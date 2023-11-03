Opinion

CARTOON: Godongwana walking the tightrope

03 November 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, November 3 2023
Friday, November 3 2023

Godongwana underscores tough love for sickly SOEs

Finance minister sets more conditions on Eskom debt and raps Transnet on the knuckles
Economy
1 day ago

Infrastructure development a key focus for state, says Ramaphosa

The president’s comments in parliament follow finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
11 hours ago

Motor industry dismayed as state support of green vehicles stalls again

Industry hoped for details of government’s plan to support production of new-energy vehicles
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: An uneasy budget that speaks of our times

Finance minister treads a careful line and may have brought some reassurance to markets
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: A budget whose clarity will come only in February

A holding operation, it is too soon to see if it proves credible
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, November 2 2023
Thursday, November 2 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: JSE needs to overcome delistings crisis
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NEIL EMERICK: Making time to make more in time
Opinion
3.
MORNE MOSTERT: Untapped potential in integrating ...
Opinion
4.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Emerging markets voice ...
Opinion
5.
LETSHOLO MOJANAGA: Advanced economies owe ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.