Opinion

CARTOON: Buck stops for home affairs

01 November 2023 - 05:00
by BrandanReynolds
Wednesday, November 1 2023
Constitutional Court slams government for delay in fixing immigration law

Department of home affairs was ordered in 2017 to change unconstitutional sections of legislation
National
1 day ago

Court orders home affairs to grant UK pensioner’s permanent residency

The court criticised the department’s ‘obstructive attitude’
National
15 hours ago

ZEP permit holders’ rights at risk if earlier court order is not enforced, HSF says

The HSF says so-called interim orders, in this case the one maintaining permit holders’ rights until June 2024, are not automatically suspended when ...
National
5 days ago

Zimbabwean parents lose citizenship bid for their SA-born children

Children are entitled to SA birth certificates but must use these to apply for Zimbabean nationality, court rules
National
1 month ago

NICOLE FRITZ: SA must take the lead in urging global framework for treatment of migrants

SA and the UK are countries many migrants seek to reach, but both would like to stem that flow
Opinion
3 months ago
Tuesday, October 31 2023
Tuesday, October 31 2023
