SEAN SMITH: What behavioural science can teach us about corruption
Studying the motivation for transgressions helps to go beyond the limits of punitive measures
Corruption in SA is hardly new. We are exposed to numerous daily newspaper headlines, high profile court cases and ongoing debate on social media about what can be done about the corruption problem. It has an undeniably negative effect on an almost immeasurable scale within SA.
However, in this article I take a somewhat novel angle in suggesting that the country should adopt a behavioural science approach to, at a minimum, effecting changes and stemming the proverbial flow.
If we analyse corruption and corrupt activities it is clear that they are an all-too-human problem. Firstly, they are planned behaviour in which behaviours, where certain agentic tacticians deliberately act for their own gain, to the detriment of society at large. Put crudely, no-one merely wakes up one day with a large sum of money that was intended for a provincial education unit in their personal bank account. Nor does one suddenly get awarded a tender that they cannot appropriately service out of the blue.
Secondly, there is the emotional aspect in which both negative and positive (or a combination) are at play. The negative emotions might include guilt or fear of being caught. The positive ones may include the thrill of gaming the system or the high of getting away with it (never mind the significant wealth one might attain). A third factor is that corruption hardly ever takes place in isolation and requires a certain set of social standards among several related actors to be successfully initiated and then carried out. In essence, it takes a village to raise a corrupt businessperson or politician or government worker.
Behavioural science refers to behavioural economics and a whole science of how people are not the rational economic actors we once thought they were. In recent years growing bodies of literature have shown that not only are we irrational, but our behaviours can be managed, modified or altered through applied behavioural science. By engaging with people’s heuristics (consider the popular book Thinking Fast and Thinking Slow), their preconceived ideas about certain phenomena, working with nudges, altering biases, and so on.
SA has been slow in taking up this science, whereas in places like Europe there are entire behavioural change teams employed everywhere from the banking industry to heavy manufacturing. Their roles vary from getting consumers to purchase more product to enhancing the health and safety behaviour of employees in dangerous environments, and improving the efficiency with which customers engage in physical stores.
Most recently reputable organisations have driven a focus towards how corruption could be reduced through behavioural science methods. The Basel Institute has released a report on what works and what does not. Its favoured approach echoes the “village” analogy mentioned above in that it refers to social norms and behaviour change. The idea, of course, is that a social or cultural entrenchment of corruption is a leading issue in its manifestation.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) produced and espouses what its calls the Basic Model for behavioural change as it relates to policymakers. This model, while not specifically designed to tackle corruption, can certainly be applied to that end. The model is an acronym standing for behaviour, analysis, strategies, intervention and change.
One studies the behaviours and analyses them both qualitatively and quantitatively. Thereafter, one devises specialist strategies that can result in behavioural change and then implements them on a small scale as interventions. Those interventions that show the greatest promise get ramped up and applied on a large scale.
It is evident that structures, procedures, punitive measures, laws, policing and anti-corruption hotlines alone are not as effective as they need to be. The problem we are dealing with when it comes to corruption is one of behaviour, specifically poor behaviour. Any endeavours to decrease and prevent corruption have to begin with approaches that recognise the psychological underpinnings of how and why it takes place. Thereafter comes an experimental approach to making such behaviour highly undesirable, as well as one that breaks the back of the social norms that allow (or even promote) such behaviour.
We have the power to employ behavioural science techniques to great positive effect in turning around the undesirable conduct of many. SA is a victim of widespread corruption, but it is also a nation that has not readily adopted behavioural science approaches, particularly in the public sector.
It is high time this changed.
• Dr Smith is MD of applied behavioural science and research consultancy Psychonomics.
