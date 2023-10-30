Absa’s AFMI: Africa’s financial rise amid challenges

The release of the seventh iteration of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI) demonstrates that the continent is rapidly maturing and is no longer taking its first developmental steps. Instead, it is clear that Africa’s potential is being unlocked.

With support from the UN Economic Commission for Africa, coverage of the Index has grown to 28 countries – with the addition of Cabo Verde and Tunisia – and it now encompasses about 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.

After seven years of development through a series of challenging – and rapidly evolving - financial market conditions, this year provides an opportunity to reflect on and review how far the Index has come.

From inception, it has been key that the Index not be perceived as a measure that would carry biases or be viewed as punitive or critical in nature.

Instead, Absa wanted to develop an index that was independent and would enhance the strength of financial markets on the continent. If we can strengthen capital markets, we can lower the cost of capital, which will drive investment.

The partnership with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) has been key to ensuring the independence and integrity of the Index. It’s possible that in 2024, given that capital market infrastructure relies on inexpensive and efficient platform services, Absa may focus on the use of cloud technology and solutions.

To that end, Absa takes pride in enjoying robust debate with policymakers and the central banks of all the major participants after the release of each iteration of the report. Even when countries take umbrage with some of the rankings, Absa sees the follow-up engagements as a perfect opportunity to talk through OMFIF’s research findings.