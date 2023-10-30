JAMES PERON: Market results and prosperity hinge on values and incentives

Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto. Picture: REUTERS
What is often called “the market” is a complex order of human action; the results markets produce depend on the values of the people within the marketplace, and on the economic incentives markets provide.
But not all human values are conducive to the goals normally associated with free markets. Market liberals may advocate freedom of belief, but this doesn’t mean all beliefs are equal in effectiveness for meeting human needs and wants. While the right to believe as one wishes is equal, the social results of beliefs are not.
Harvard sociologist Edward Banfield noted in The Unheavenly City that within any culture there are subcultures with differing values. Those values may lead to specific characteristics for that group. These “secondary characteristics are probably caused, directly or indirectly, by the primary one... In any case, each subculture displays distinctive attitudes towards — for example — authority, self-improvement, risk and violence, and distinctive forms of social organisations, most notably of family organisation”.
These values may be cultural — across the society at large — or uniquely individual. Individuals who stop making an effort once they can feed themselves will never be as well off as the ones who keep working to accumulate a personal safety net. Cultures that encourage trust have more economic options than those in which trust is scarce.
Of course, values are not the only factor. Certainly, as Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto has pointed out, the legal and property rights system can have a huge effect on prosperity. One reason many in SA are stuck in poverty is the lack of secure property rights to their homes. That is a legal impediment, not a cultural one. Legal systems can put roadblocks in the way of those seeking to better their lives — and often do.
Behave reliably
Within any community individuals need to co-operate and work together with one another to better themselves. This is one of the basic functions of the market. But in a community consumed by the negative values described by Banfield it becomes difficult to establish the relationships necessary to prosper.
American political scientist Francis Fukuyama says social capital “can be defined simply as an instantiated set of informal values or norms shared among members of a group that permits them to co-operate with one another. If members of the group come to expect that others will behave reliably and honestly, then they will come to trust one another. Trust acts like a lubricant that makes any group or organisation run more efficiently”.
Markets allow people to act; how they act is determined by the values they hold. A free market will not produce wealth; it only allows for the production of wealth. People still have to do the producing. Some values impede wealth production and act to destroy individual freedom.We could make a long list of values that encourage markets to work better: frugality, punctuality, the importance of keeping one’s word, and trust of others, are just some.
Some cultures see competition as rude. It is thought to be unfair to compete with someone. Other cultures believe how you act doesn’t matter as you are subjected to supernatural forces of good and evil and a victim of circumstances. If you don’t believe your destiny is in your hands you have no reason to make an effort. The result will still be poverty, no matter how free your market.
Impediments
If you distrust others and believe every transaction has to be contractually set out in the form of legal documents, the result is a major increase in transaction costs. The market is thus less productive.
It is still true that governments can put impediments in the way of markets. But even in a world without such regulations there are values people hold that impede markets almost as efficiently — especially if they are held widely. A free market may allow freedom of beliefs, but not all beliefs encourage free markets and some are deadly to them.
British think-tank the Legatum Institute put it this way: “Prosperity is far more than wealth; it is when all people have the opportunity and freedom to thrive. Prosperity is underpinned by an inclusive society, with a strong social contract that protects the fundamental liberties and security of every individual. It is driven by an open economy that harnesses ideas and talent to create sustainable pathways out of poverty. And it is built by empowered people, who contribute and play their part in creating a society that promotes wellbeing”.
This is why the values of a liberal market rely on social values that are liberal as well. A liberal agenda is one that encompasses more than just free markets. This is because the effectiveness of markets is determined by the values underpinning them. Liberals wishing to see markets flourish must also promote the foundational values that allow this to happen.
Peron is president of the Moorfield Storey Institute and author of several books, including ‘Exploding Population Myths and The Liberal Tide’.He is a contributing author for the Free Market Foundation but writes in his personal capacity.
JAMES PERON: Market results and prosperity hinge on values and incentives
What is often called “the market” is a complex order of human action; the results markets produce depend on the values of the people within the marketplace, and on the economic incentives markets provide.
But not all human values are conducive to the goals normally associated with free markets. Market liberals may advocate freedom of belief, but this doesn’t mean all beliefs are equal in effectiveness for meeting human needs and wants. While the right to believe as one wishes is equal, the social results of beliefs are not.
Harvard sociologist Edward Banfield noted in The Unheavenly City that within any culture there are subcultures with differing values. Those values may lead to specific characteristics for that group. These “secondary characteristics are probably caused, directly or indirectly, by the primary one... In any case, each subculture displays distinctive attitudes towards — for example — authority, self-improvement, risk and violence, and distinctive forms of social organisations, most notably of family organisation”.
These values may be cultural — across the society at large — or uniquely individual. Individuals who stop making an effort once they can feed themselves will never be as well off as the ones who keep working to accumulate a personal safety net. Cultures that encourage trust have more economic options than those in which trust is scarce.
Of course, values are not the only factor. Certainly, as Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto has pointed out, the legal and property rights system can have a huge effect on prosperity. One reason many in SA are stuck in poverty is the lack of secure property rights to their homes. That is a legal impediment, not a cultural one. Legal systems can put roadblocks in the way of those seeking to better their lives — and often do.
Behave reliably
Within any community individuals need to co-operate and work together with one another to better themselves. This is one of the basic functions of the market. But in a community consumed by the negative values described by Banfield it becomes difficult to establish the relationships necessary to prosper.
American political scientist Francis Fukuyama says social capital “can be defined simply as an instantiated set of informal values or norms shared among members of a group that permits them to co-operate with one another. If members of the group come to expect that others will behave reliably and honestly, then they will come to trust one another. Trust acts like a lubricant that makes any group or organisation run more efficiently”.
Markets allow people to act; how they act is determined by the values they hold. A free market will not produce wealth; it only allows for the production of wealth. People still have to do the producing. Some values impede wealth production and act to destroy individual freedom. We could make a long list of values that encourage markets to work better: frugality, punctuality, the importance of keeping one’s word, and trust of others, are just some.
Some cultures see competition as rude. It is thought to be unfair to compete with someone. Other cultures believe how you act doesn’t matter as you are subjected to supernatural forces of good and evil and a victim of circumstances. If you don’t believe your destiny is in your hands you have no reason to make an effort. The result will still be poverty, no matter how free your market.
Impediments
If you distrust others and believe every transaction has to be contractually set out in the form of legal documents, the result is a major increase in transaction costs. The market is thus less productive.
It is still true that governments can put impediments in the way of markets. But even in a world without such regulations there are values people hold that impede markets almost as efficiently — especially if they are held widely. A free market may allow freedom of beliefs, but not all beliefs encourage free markets and some are deadly to them.
British think-tank the Legatum Institute put it this way: “Prosperity is far more than wealth; it is when all people have the opportunity and freedom to thrive. Prosperity is underpinned by an inclusive society, with a strong social contract that protects the fundamental liberties and security of every individual. It is driven by an open economy that harnesses ideas and talent to create sustainable pathways out of poverty. And it is built by empowered people, who contribute and play their part in creating a society that promotes wellbeing”.
This is why the values of a liberal market rely on social values that are liberal as well. A liberal agenda is one that encompasses more than just free markets. This is because the effectiveness of markets is determined by the values underpinning them. Liberals wishing to see markets flourish must also promote the foundational values that allow this to happen.
Peron is president of the Moorfield Storey Institute and author of several books, including ‘Exploding Population Myths and The Liberal Tide’.He is a contributing author for the Free Market Foundation but writes in his personal capacity.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MPIYAKHE DHLAMINI: Foreign policy should be driven by imperatives of trade and ...
EUSTACE DAVIE: Rights and wrongs that result in unwanted outcomes
ZAKHELE MTHEMBU: A decentralised provincial system will enrich constitutional ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.