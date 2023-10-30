Prices hit $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, surpassing the key psychological level for the first time since mid-May
The revenue the policy will generate will come at an extreme cost in the long term — the collapse of the industry
The City of Cape Town wants join the fight as miner goes to Constitutional Court
Finance minister Godongwana is set to deliver medium-term budget policy statement
Liquidators of Nat Industries and Finance Factors accuse the lender of having turned a blind eye to a crime that caused further losses to victims
There is no money, says minister as he hits back at his critics
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann Van Tonder, economist and researcher at Momentum
The agreement between United Auto Workers and two of the Detroit Three has increased the pressure on big corporations to make better offers
The officiating mishmash that has arisen out of the drive to make the game safer has long been a cause for concern
There may be more to this subculture than meets the eye
CARTOON: Desperate times at the Treasury
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to his fiscal guns
EDITORIAL: Medium-term budget will need credibility
Medium-term budget preview: what keeps Godongwana up at night
Transnet debt relief proposal tests Treasury fiscal discipline
PETER BRUCE: Beware the spendthrifts eyeing Bank’s pot of gold
