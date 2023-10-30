ANDREW RUSSELL: Job-killing sugar tax should be ditched to pull SA back from the precipice

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to deliver his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday. In recent weeks the minister has raised the alarm on the perilous state of the national fiscus. Given this state of affairs it is essential that the National Treasury hunker down and focus on the critical interventions needed to stabilise the situation, instead of policies that are breaking rather than bolstering critical job-creating sectors.
Godongwana is expected to announce lower revenue than previously forecast, which means an even greater fiscal deficit. What the government needs most now is revenue, which might explain why an increase in the sugar tax was included in the Draft Rates & Monetary Amounts & Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill. While policies such as the sugar tax may seem like a win, the revenue they generate will not only be short-lived, but will also come at an extreme cost in the long term — in this case, the collapse of the sugar industry. This risk is not theoretical.
The travails of the sugar industry have been widely reported. While Tongaat Hulett has received the lion’s share of the attention, another mill, Gledhow, is also in business rescue and facing the real risk of going into liquidation. The millers that crush the 19-million tonnes of sugar cane SA growers produce annually are a critical part of the value chain without which the industry cannot generate revenue. They have been hit hard by the sugar tax, with the effects flowing down to sugar cane growers and hurting more than 22,000 small-scale farmers hardest. In 2019 alone the sugar tax cost the economy R2bn and more than 16,000 jobs.
The state of the milling sector has immense consequences for the fiscus. In addition to the R26bn in revenue it generates, the sugar industry sustains 1-million livelihoods. In our high-unemployment environment these are livelihoods that will not easily be replaced. This is all the more so because these livelihoods are in SA’s mostly poor, rural communities, where alternative employment opportunities are few. The consequence of job losses in the sector is therefore likely to be greater reliance on social grants from a national purse that is already stretched beyond capacity.
Urgent call
At its recent congress, Agri SA focused on food certainty, which it explained looks beyond food production to factors including the ability of consumers to afford food, usually through employment, and the sustainability of businesses that can in turn provide revenue to the fiscus. The practical operation of this food certainty paradigm is most vividly on display in the sugar industry. If the industry collapses several pillars of food certainty will collapse with it, including employment and taxable revenue.
Given these stakes for SA’s cane growers and workers, our value chain partners as well as the national fiscus, our call for the scrapping of the sugar tax has never been more urgent. Whether the tax is ultimately scrapped or simply maintained without an increase is the sort of decision that should be made by national government after extensive consultation with all affected stakeholders. But this has not happened.
When Godongwana postponed the implementation of the increase in the sugar tax earlier this year he stated that this was done to create an opportunity to engage with all stakeholders on the tax. SA Canegrowers welcomed this decision given our repeated calls for such engagement. It is therefore most confusing that the proposed increase has been tabled for approval by parliament so soon after its halting, with no consultation having taken place.
This failure to engage is not only antithetical to the spirit of the constitution and its requirement of a participatory democracy, it is unhelpful on a practical level — we all make better decisions when we have more information and take into account differing perspectives.
Cripple stakeholder
There is a time and a place for experimental policies, but that time is not in the middle of a confluence of crises that threaten the stability of a nation. What SA needs now more than ever is a focus on the basics. We need to balance the books at national level. To do this, we need sustainable economic sectors that employ more people and pay more taxes. Two things need to happen if we’re going to get this right: we need to make the investments and pass the laws that will create a positive operating environment; and we need to repeal and reverse every state action, policy or regulation that hampers growth and employment in SA.
The future of the sugar industry — with many other outcomes — hangs on the choices Godongwana makes as he prepares the medium-term budget. Should he persist in the implementation of the sugar tax this may well cripple a critical stakeholder in the sugar value chain, to the detriment of thousands of growers and more than a quarter-of-a-million workers in the industry’s value chain.
The edge of a cliff is not the place to toy with untested, high-stakes interventions. We can only hope, for the sake of 1-million SA livelihoods, that the minister will use the opportunity provided by the medium-term budget to take this unnecessary peril off the table.
• Russell chairs SA Canegrowers.
