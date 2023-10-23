Market participants are keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East
CEO says focus on human capital is vital to return retail group to its former glory
Demand so high that syndicates are smuggling explosives, detonators and skilled blasters into SA
In addition, the IEC is set to launch the 2024 elections on Tuesday
Noach to take over as CEO of telecom and tech holding company DNI Group
Scores drop for every country in at least one of the six pillars that make up the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index 2023
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by VALR co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani
People told they risk being seen as accomplices of Hamas if they remain in the north
South Africans inept at dealing with wet conditions against the English. They weren’t smart, and lacked composure
Three to six metabolic equivalents are considered moderate intensity
CARTOON: War crimes in Gaza
New Israel warning to Gaza residents as first aid trickles in
Cabinet wants expanded ICC investigation into Palestine
UN chief heads to Egypt to get aid moving into Gaza
Biden pushes for more military aid to Israel
Israel levels Gaza district and evacuates town near Lebanon
