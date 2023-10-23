Opinion

CARTOON: War crimes in Gaza

23 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Monday, October 23 2023
New Israel warning to Gaza residents as first aid trickles in

People told they risk being seen as accomplices of Hamas if they remain in the north
World
9 hours ago

Cabinet wants expanded ICC investigation into Palestine

Gopvernment hasn’t formerly approached the ICC to include the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip
National
3 days ago

UN chief heads to Egypt to get aid moving into Gaza

The US says details of a deal to send aid through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza are still being finalised
World
2 days ago

Biden pushes for more military aid to Israel

President to ask Congress to approve extra funding for ‘critical partner’
World
2 days ago

Israel levels Gaza district and evacuates town near Lebanon

Israel has made it clear that a command to invade Gaza is expected soon
World
2 days ago
Friday, October 20 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.