RAJNEESH NARULA: The business of basic needs for Africa and its people

Decisionmakers convened in New York in September to reflect on the progress, or lack thereof, towards the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), which include meeting basic needs like eliminating poverty and zero hunger.
Marking the global SDG scorecard in red pen earlier in 2023, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres pointed out that at roughly the halfway point between when the goals came into force (2016) and the finish line (2030), “progress on more than 50% of targets of the SDGs is weak and insufficient; on 30%, it has stalled or gone into reverse”.
In Africa, a continent that has a greater share of development needs than most, it’s clear there is plenty to do over the next seven years. And given the variable performance of governments across the continent, we may need to pin our hopes on the private sector to make real progress towards the SDGs. But it cannot be with a business-as-usual approach.
Over the past several decades, business has not exactly defined itself as a positive force in society. As Nedbank COO Grant Kelly commented in a recent webinar hosted by Henley Business School Africa, business on the continent has largely been “extractive, exploitive and exclusive” — and dominated by Western-centric ideologies rather than collectivist paradigms.
This has meant that historically African business has produced islands of prosperity within a sea of poverty. Nigeria, for instance, has been a major oil exporter since 1965, but while oil revenues per capita have increased more than 10-fold, overall income per capita has stagnated. It’s a model that has left 63% of the population (133-million people) “multidimensionally poor”.
Shaped in the Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan era, this kind of extractive neoliberal capitalist mindset has diminished our humanity, reducing all to a marketplace that strives for efficiencies to create value for consumers and shareholders. It’s meant to also benefit the system as a whole, but increasingly this theory is running aground. Reacting to rising inequality and alarming climate change, more and more voices are questioning if this path may be leading us over a cliff. If so, Africa is likely first in line to fall over the edge.
Many argue that African corporations cannot afford to shift their focus away from the business of creating economic value (to in effect do the work of government), especially on a continent that has seen its GDP growth over the past decade all but grind to a halt. But others, like Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive director of stakeholder relations, Thabisile Phumo, argue that they cannot afford not to.
Speaking as part of the same Henley webinar, Phumo summed up the limitations of using solely profit-driven measures of success for African businesses. “If there’s no stable country, there’s no business,” she said. Yes, business must make a profit, but it also needs to work to feed value into the ecosystems it draws value from — human and environmental. Businesses are critical stakeholders not only in the national economy but in local communities too, as well as in the natural world that gives them the life, energy and natural resources they rely on.
Africa’s rich lands are endowed with abundant and diverse natural resources, making it one of the world’s wealthiest continents. In addition to holding a 10th of international oil reserves, it has a third of global mineral reserves, including the minerals required to fuel the world’s transition to a low-carbon future. It also has more than two-thirds of the world’s arable land and some of the best renewable energy potential anywhere on earth. And it also has the youngest demographic in the world.
All of this means Africa can and should be a sea of prosperity, not poverty; but changing its fortunes is going to take more than wishful thinking. The sheer complexity of the challenges facing most African countries can feel overwhelming, preventing action, but there is much business can do with the resources it has and within existing systems to nudge things in the right direction. After all, success begets success, Kelly reminded us.
Phumo added that business should not think about replacing government so much as collaborating with it to build better ecosystems. Business has the technical expertise and the financial resources required, but government still has the reach that is needed. Examples of partnerships of this nature already exist: Anglo American has worked with municipalities to help make sure basic services are in place for its communities, and Sibanye-Stillwater has embarked on similar initiatives to build the capability of municipalities where it operates, and also to hold people in government to account.
And, of course, there is a huge canvass for innovative and entrepreneurial-minded business leaders to identify and solve challenges to meet basic human needs, while also building profitable businesses. This could include recruiting novel technologies to overcome healthcare and education gaps, or, like Koko Networks, a Kenyan company that supplies clean cooking fuel in the form of bioethanol to homes in Nairobi and elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa, to explore new circular business models to generate value while also addressing environmental and social challenges.
If we can start to harness the collective efforts of a new generation of African business leaders like this, people who are committed to building sustainable, people-centric African economies, we can start to change the paradigm of the system, and perhaps even the story of Africa. Instead of falling off the cliff, perhaps we can fly.
• Narula is director of the Dunning Africa Centre at Henley Business School. This article is based on a recent webinar co-hosted with the Henley Centre for Leadership Africa.
RAJNEESH NARULA: The business of basic needs for Africa and its people
With a commitment to building sustainable, people-centric economies, perhaps the continent can fly
