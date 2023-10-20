Opinion

CARTOON: New public protector’s first job

20 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, October 20 2023
Friday, October 20 2023

Gcaleka secures MPs’ approval as public protector in absence of DA and EFF

DA walks out of National Assembly in protest at speaker’s ruling on comments by MP Glynnis Breytenbach
Politics
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s Stockholm syndrome

The impeached public prosecutor has joined the selfsame EFF that had reservations over her appointment
Opinion
1 day ago

Public protector’s office probing whether Mkhwebane owes it money

Informal discussions have been held with National Treasury on the matter
National
6 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: The cost of accountability

For an institution like the public protector, the nature of the job makes litigation a pervasive risk that must be funded
Opinion
1 month ago
Thursday, October 19 2023
Thursday, October 19 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: Renewal remains elusive for the ANC
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HILARY JOFFE: A review of higher education ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Business tie-ups with the state ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Press freedom at great risk in the ...
Opinion
5.
MITCHELL BROOKE: Without a rail renaissance the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.