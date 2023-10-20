CARTOON: New public protector’s first job

Surge in the 10-year US benchmark yield to 5% has raised borrowing costs around the world
Despite the president’s best efforts, the party seems incoherent and rudderless
Request is part of a turnaround plan presented to Pravin Gordhan and Enoch Godongwana
DA walks out of National Assembly in protest at speaker’s ruling on comments by MP Glynnis Breytenbach
The dispute centres on retrenchment of nearly 400 workers post the blockbuster merger that created Africa’s largest bottling operations
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.
‘I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas’
We shall be talking All Blacks-Ireland, France-Springboks in 2023 for generations to come
Dickensian drama, dystopian time travel, serial killings and more
