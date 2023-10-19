ALASTAIR TEMPEST: SA e-commerce needs promotion, not state intervention

Consumers in SA want the same thing as consumers everywhere else: convenience, choice, high-quality products and services and low prices. E-commerce affords them just that, ensuring greater choice for customers, greater convenience via home delivery and a means to compare prices and product characteristics.
E-commerce also flattens the advantages of large business’ marketing muscle by allowing SMEs to grow without the need for costly marketing budgets or a physical presence. In particular it encourages women and young entrepreneurs, artisans and sole traders to enter into digital commerce and develop businesses, thereby introducing even greater competition into the marketplace.
E-commerce allows these businesses to reach areas that are historically underserved, helping customers of all locations and income levels to engage in the digital economy, thereby promoting equitable and inclusive growth, and encouraging digital skills. E-commerce is a game-changer for these businesses and a key enabler driving economic growth, which we need to lift people out of poverty and create jobs.
However, e-commerce is still very much in its infancy in SA. The sale of services online in SA began in the 1990s but was largely confined to travel and tourism. It would take another two decades before the online sale of goods started to take root. In 2019 less than 2% of retail turnover was being sold online compared with more than 25% in Europe, China and the US. Today, post-Covid, the figure in SA stands at 5%.
E-commerce is, of course, not a stand-alone sector. From the largest retailer to the one-person artisan, it is a channel to reach consumers and sell goods and services in open competition with offline businesses. Over time most bricks and mortar retailers will also embrace an online presence to avoid being left behind.
Setting a precedent for investigation and intervention and putting onerous demands on a nascent sector presents a worrying picture for the future of the digital economy in SA.
Unlike e-commerce in the developed world, online trade in SA faces serious infrastructural challenges, load-shedding, the high cost of data and poor roads, to name a few. Comparing SA e-commerce to that of Europe or the US is comparing apples with pears and is dangerously misleading.
Unfortunately, the SA Competition Commission’s recent inquiry into “online intermediation platforms” does exactly that. With the release of its final report the commission has taken clear aim at a sector that is still just learning to walk, let alone run. Until SA e-commerce has proved over the next decade that it will continue to grow at a healthy and steady rate, attempts to treat it as a special case for regulation will result in distortions, discourage investment and reduce growth.
The commission’s inquiry brings into question the future of digital markets in SA, which have proven to be the most enabling platforms for SMEs, meaningful generators of jobs and a hugely competitive channel for consumers. If digital economy businesses were given the opportunity to grow, unconstrained, the opportunities for SME enablement and job creation would be exponential.
A recent AU paper says “e-commerce is increasingly becoming a critical lever of growth for Africa, rather than a simple option”. African governments are therefore actively supporting their e-commerce businesses, which they see as the best way to build intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). SA also needs to prepare for the AfCFTA.
The advantages of e-commerce to the SA economy are evident and make a persuasive case that e-commerce should be promoted, rather than singled out for special controls and discrimination.
Setting a precedent for investigation and intervention and putting onerous demands on a nascent sector presents a worrying picture for the future of the digital economy in SA. Foreign investors will think twice. Innovation will slow, and SMEs and consumers will suffer.
• Dr Tempest is CEO of Ecommerce Forum SA.
