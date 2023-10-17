Local bourse slips as analysts warn that earnings optimism may be derailed by escalation in Israel-Hamas war
Prize for economics in itself takes winner Claudia Goldin’s work forward
Petrol is expected to be almost R2 a litre cheaper
DA and EFF reject nomination, alleging she cleared Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala scandal so she could get the job
Small and medium-sized businesses keen to sell their products via the e-commerce giant can register ahead of its local launch
The SARB Governor says central banks cannot solve fiscal spending pressures
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
News reports say the man was shot in the chest and died in hospital from his wounds. There was no immediate official confirmation of his death
SA coaches won't let players think semifinal will be a walk in the park
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Gwede’s green enemies
CARTOON: Eskom’s hot seat
CARTOON: Zizi Kodwa — WADA delinquent
CARTOON: Mogoeng’s divine comedy
