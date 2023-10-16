JONATHAN BOTHA: Estate planning and beneficiary nominations — a simple but effective tool

Estate planning is a crucial financial strategy that is often overlooked or misunderstood. It involves preparing for the management and distribution of your assets and wealth after your death, ensuring that your loved ones are provided for and your wishes are respected. This can be directed through a combination of your will and beneficiary nominations.
Your will is signed, but is your estate plan sorted? An estate plan caters for the management and disposal of your estate when you pass away, while in effect reducing taxes and other expenses to maximise the value of the estate. Nominating beneficiaries deserves careful consideration.
Estate duty, executor’s fees and capital gains tax on assets bequeathed to your beneficiaries may apply, depending on where your assets are situated. Understanding how your beneficiaries will be affected is the first step in creating an effective estate plan.
By nominating beneficiaries you will ensure the proceeds do not have to be paid into your estate. Beneficiaries will thus receive the proceeds directly and not through your estate. This has the benefit of speeding up the flow of funds to beneficiaries as well as saving on executor fees (a cost saving of 3.5% plus VAT). The proceeds of life policies, though not paid into your estate, are still subject to estate duty.
Before nominating beneficiaries on all your life policies, ensure there is sufficient liquidity in your estate.By nominating beneficiaries you will ensure the proceeds will not have to be paid into your estate. For offshore endowments the distribution of assets to beneficiaries occurs outside the probate process, which can be a time-consuming and costly exercise. Again, the proceeds are subject to estate duty but are not subject to executor’s fees if beneficiaries are nominated.
Two options
A living annuity is an investment contract that is purchased at retirement using the proceeds of retirement funds. When you die the investment value of your living annuity will be paid directly to your nominated beneficiaries. As the proceeds are not paid into your estate there are no executor’s fees on the proceeds. There is also no estate duty as the proceeds do not form part of your estate.
Nominated beneficiaries have two options; they can cash out the living annuity, in which case this amount will be subject to tax based on retirement fund lump sums taken during the lifetime of the deceased; or they can elect to keep the living annuity, in which case 2.5%-17.5% must be drawn annually as income. The amount drawn as income will form part of the beneficiaries’ taxable income, with any other income they receive.
Certain administrators allow you to appoint secondary beneficiaries who will be paid if your primary beneficiary dies with or before you. Providing for secondary beneficiaries can cause big tax savings.
Retirement funds (such as retirement annuities, pension, provident and preservation contracts) work slightly differently. Nominating a beneficiary on your retirement fund is advisable but it doesn’t guarantee the beneficiary will receive the proceeds. Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act states that the trustees of your retirement fund are obliged to ensure that your dependants receive your retirement savings should you pass away.
Write letter
The trustees are obliged to ensure that your retirement savings are fairly distributed to anyone who has a claim as a dependant, regardless of who you nominated as a beneficiary. A dependant is defined by the Pension Funds Act as a person for whom the member is legally liable to provide maintenance, or a person financially dependent on the deceased member (for example, an elderly parent financially supported by their child), or a person who the member would become legally liable to maintain had the member not passed away.
By nominating beneficiaries you give the trustees an indication of your wishes, but you can go a step further by writing a motivation letter that will help guide the trustees. The trustees will use factors such as age, relationship and degree of financial dependence to make their determination. If you outline these factors upfront and stipulate how much each person should receive, it is more likely the trustees will make a determination that reflects your wishes.
If you have provided generously for a dependant by bequeathing other assets to them, mention this in your motivation letter and explain why they do not need to be provided for by the fund.
JONATHAN BOTHA: Estate planning and beneficiary nominations — a simple but effective tool
It involves preparing for the management and distribution of your assets and wealth after your death
Estate planning is a crucial financial strategy that is often overlooked or misunderstood. It involves preparing for the management and distribution of your assets and wealth after your death, ensuring that your loved ones are provided for and your wishes are respected. This can be directed through a combination of your will and beneficiary nominations.
Your will is signed, but is your estate plan sorted? An estate plan caters for the management and disposal of your estate when you pass away, while in effect reducing taxes and other expenses to maximise the value of the estate. Nominating beneficiaries deserves careful consideration.
Estate duty, executor’s fees and capital gains tax on assets bequeathed to your beneficiaries may apply, depending on where your assets are situated. Understanding how your beneficiaries will be affected is the first step in creating an effective estate plan.
By nominating beneficiaries you will ensure the proceeds do not have to be paid into your estate. Beneficiaries will thus receive the proceeds directly and not through your estate. This has the benefit of speeding up the flow of funds to beneficiaries as well as saving on executor fees (a cost saving of 3.5% plus VAT). The proceeds of life policies, though not paid into your estate, are still subject to estate duty.
Before nominating beneficiaries on all your life policies, ensure there is sufficient liquidity in your estate. By nominating beneficiaries you will ensure the proceeds will not have to be paid into your estate. For offshore endowments the distribution of assets to beneficiaries occurs outside the probate process, which can be a time-consuming and costly exercise. Again, the proceeds are subject to estate duty but are not subject to executor’s fees if beneficiaries are nominated.
Two options
A living annuity is an investment contract that is purchased at retirement using the proceeds of retirement funds. When you die the investment value of your living annuity will be paid directly to your nominated beneficiaries. As the proceeds are not paid into your estate there are no executor’s fees on the proceeds. There is also no estate duty as the proceeds do not form part of your estate.
Nominated beneficiaries have two options; they can cash out the living annuity, in which case this amount will be subject to tax based on retirement fund lump sums taken during the lifetime of the deceased; or they can elect to keep the living annuity, in which case 2.5%-17.5% must be drawn annually as income. The amount drawn as income will form part of the beneficiaries’ taxable income, with any other income they receive.
Certain administrators allow you to appoint secondary beneficiaries who will be paid if your primary beneficiary dies with or before you. Providing for secondary beneficiaries can cause big tax savings.
Retirement funds (such as retirement annuities, pension, provident and preservation contracts) work slightly differently. Nominating a beneficiary on your retirement fund is advisable but it doesn’t guarantee the beneficiary will receive the proceeds. Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act states that the trustees of your retirement fund are obliged to ensure that your dependants receive your retirement savings should you pass away.
Write letter
The trustees are obliged to ensure that your retirement savings are fairly distributed to anyone who has a claim as a dependant, regardless of who you nominated as a beneficiary. A dependant is defined by the Pension Funds Act as a person for whom the member is legally liable to provide maintenance, or a person financially dependent on the deceased member (for example, an elderly parent financially supported by their child), or a person who the member would become legally liable to maintain had the member not passed away.
By nominating beneficiaries you give the trustees an indication of your wishes, but you can go a step further by writing a motivation letter that will help guide the trustees. The trustees will use factors such as age, relationship and degree of financial dependence to make their determination. If you outline these factors upfront and stipulate how much each person should receive, it is more likely the trustees will make a determination that reflects your wishes.
If you have provided generously for a dependant by bequeathing other assets to them, mention this in your motivation letter and explain why they do not need to be provided for by the fund.
• Botha is wealth manager at Netto Invest.
PSG CEO Francois Gouws says wealthy not spared from economic headwinds
EMILE MYBURGH: Courts fail women when it comes to husbands’ trusts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Divorcees win landmark case in Constitutional Court
ADRIAAN PASK: How much should you invest offshore?
How to... take care of your employees’ mental health
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.