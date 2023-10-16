ADAM MENDELSOHN: Does SA have a Jewish problem?

People flee their homes amid Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. Picture: Reuters/Ibraheen Abu Mustafa
A columnist for a reputable news outlet makes some dubious historical claims — he is no historian, and such things are excusable, even if they reflect poorly on the calibre of the outlet. However, midway through the column the analysis takes a stranger turn. The author introduces racist ideas that are universally acknowledged to be discredited and dangerous: nasty, conspiratorial stuff with a long history of being peddled by hate groups.
When challenged, the news outlet takes its time. Ultimately the public editor decides the column should remain online, but they remove a particularly egregious paragraph. Other offensive language remains. A brief editorial note, easily missed, is added indicating that the text was edited to “remove a sentence that could be regarded as perpetuating” racism and apologising “for any offence caused.”
The “sorry, not sorry” of this mealy-mouthed “apology” is clear for all to see. These are weasel words. We are sorry if you take offence, not that we as a news outlet failed in publishing a column that contained racism. Nor are we entirely sure this was racism: you might regard it as racist, but another reader may not. You’re probably being oversensitive anyway. No need for any embarrassment on our part. We’ll allow the columnist to pontificate on any manner of subjects in future: what’s a little racism anyway?
If such a scenario involved the publication of crude anti-black racism derived from historical stereotypes it would not be difficult to imagine the response. The press and public have little tolerance for this form of racism even when it comes from obscure individuals. We are all familiar with such episodes of public shaming. Sometimes the SA Human Rights Commission and the courts take interest.
Yet this past week we have seen racism of a different kind handled with a different degree of outrage. Nay, what outrage? The tone was set at the beginning of last week in op-eds and columns that justified and sometimes celebrated the massacre of Jews in southern Israel. This was problematic — what does it say about us when we find reasons to legitimise slaughter? — but not necessarily anti-Semitic. That was to follow.
Pro-Palestinian marches targeted Jewish institutions. This same slippage between Jews and Israel soon appeared in the press too. That Israel’s actions reflected the stiff-necked spite and bloodlust of the Old Testament. That Jews as a group were displacing their own historical suffering onto Palestinians. (Say what you like about the policies of Israel’s government, but please leave claims about collective Jewish characteristics and behaviour out of it.)
A lousy knowledge of history is forgivable; less so bigotry casually presented as fact. “The reason,” the author of the column mentioned above confidently declared, “for [the vote in favour of the creation of the State of Israel at the UN in 1947] was that Jewish capital was a powerful force in all those countries, especially in Britain and the US. They had huge economic and financial influence and power over those governments.”
This claim of Jewish money power — that Jews manipulate governments through financial control — has a long and sordid history. It is the base assertion of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and other scurrilous texts. It infers that Jews engage in global conspiracy and operate in underhanded ways. It plays upon malicious ideas about Jews and money. It suggests that they are at war “with us” and our collective interests.
The meaning is not ambiguous. It is familiar to anyone with even passing awareness of anti-Semitism. The repetition of this claim by some news outlets suggests either ignorance or malice. But ignorance is no excuse when printed in a reputable outlet by a regular columnist who claims to speak with authority. Moreover, the casual and matter-of-fact use of such language may suggest a certain mindset and understanding of Jews. Other phrases and insinuations in the article add to this impression. The author is certainly at fault, but then so too is the editor who approved its publication. Do they not know any better either?
After being challenged, the news outlet was given opportunity to deal with this properly, but instead opted for the response described above. The public editor, who knows the Press Code backwards, clearly saw nothing wrong with the phrase “global Zionist forces.” That stayed in the redacted article. He presumably approved the editorial note that passed off responsibility for the publication of crude anti-Semitism. And he decided to keep the column online, albeit stripped of its most offensive lines. No embarrassment here. No reflection on the seriousness of publishing racism. No outrage needed.
This reflects poorly on all of us as South Africans: we appear to have normalised something that we should regard as outrageous. After this episode it is worth asking whether SA has a Jewish problem. Sorry if some may regard this question as unfair. I apologise for any offence caused. Sorry, not sorry.
• Mendelsohn is director of the Kaplan Centre for Jewish Studies at the University of Cape Town.
