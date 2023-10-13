THANDO NGOZO: Unleashing the power of behavioural economics

Behavioural economics has gained significant attention from scholars and policymakers due to its assertion that various cognitive biases influence human behaviour. This perspective emphasises incorporating these biases into economic models to enhance their explanatory and predictive capabilities. Within the realm of public policy, behavioural economics has proven particularly valuable in the domain of fiscal policy.
Research shows that using behavioural methods to shape people’s fiscal behaviour can be effective. These methods can help governments collect more taxes and reduce tax evasion. Policymakers can improve the relationship between taxpayers and the government by understanding how people think and behave. This is especially important when people are less willing to comply with tax laws, and behavioural economics can help restore trust and compliance. Encouragement and deterrence have important roles in promoting tax compliance worldwide.
Human decision-making is influenced by biases that cause us to act irrationally. These biases are often driven by emotions and unconscious processes, leading us to make inconsistent choices and misinterpret important information. Essentially, our decision-making abilities are sometimes flawed, but these flaws can be understood and classified.
Renowned Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman offers a valuable conceptual framework for comprehending the emergence of behavioural biases. He directs our attention towards the dichotomy between the brain’s rapid, instinctual and emotive cognitive processor (system 1), and the slower, more reasoned and reflective mental processor (system 2).
Behavioural biases are posited to arise from the predominance of system 1 in specific decision-making contexts, resulting in a departure from an individual's genuine underlying preference. Such deviations frequently prove disadvantageous to the decision-maker.
SA exhibits characteristic features of a distressed tax system, including elevated levels of unemployment, a contracting tax base, escalating corruption and state capture, persistent inequality and high tax rates. In recent years the fiscal landscape in SA has been plagued by debilitating factors such as sluggish economic growth, policy and strategy uncertainties and substantial social burdens, notably poverty and a high unemployment rate. To tackle these challenges fiscal consolidation measures have been implemented; however, they have fallen short of achieving the desired outcomes.
SA grapples with challenges pertaining to tax compliance, which impede the revenue collection process and consequently affect overall fiscal inflows negatively. These challenges are worsened by factors such as income inequality, a progressive tax system, escalating tax burdens imposed on already financially strained taxpayers, corruption, inadequate government service delivery and high levels of unemployment.
While SA may possess a robust tax legislation framework, the effectiveness of such measures hinges upon generating sufficient revenue to finance government expenditures. Hence, it becomes imperative to implement appropriate policy adjustments, focusing specifically on tax compliance and understanding the behavioural responses elicited by tax hikes. These dimensions assume critical significance in shaping effective policy-making to achieve the desired outcome of fiscal consolidation.
In SA, the literature explores how the introduction of capital gains tax is viewed in terms of its fairness and policy intentions. The tax was meant to deal with historical inequalities and the issue of double taxation. However, research suggests that political motives often overshadow concerns about fairness when implementing new tax policies in SA. People’s perception of fairness plays a significant role in assessing their tax burden and making compliance decisions. Factors such as social influences also affect taxpayer behaviour and decisions about tax obligations. In summary, it is important to consider taxpayer behaviour and decision-making processes when examining tax compliance.
Demographic and social capital factors also significantly influence perceptions and behavioural responses related to tax compliance in SA. These factors play a crucial role in shaping individuals’ attitudes and actions, which, in turn, have implications for tax compliance. There is a growing inclination towards attitudes and behaviours that foster resistance to tax payment, reducing tax revenue collection. To effectively implement SA’s fiscal consolidation framework, which aims to address fiscal deficits and increase revenue, it is imperative to consider the cognitive and behavioural factors influencing individuals' choices to comply with or evade tax obligations.
Key policy considerations are:
First, social proof and herding behaviour highlight the prevalence of tax compliance among individuals and businesses. This entails using testimonials and success stories demonstrating the positive outcomes of complying with tax obligations. By showcasing examples of compliance, taxpayers are more likely to perceive it as the norm and conform to this behaviour.
Second, perceived fairness and procedural justice emphasise fairness and equity, demonstrating the tax system by ensuring transparent processes, clear rules and consistent enforcement. It involves communicating the reasons behind tax policies and the allocation of tax revenues to enhance taxpayers’ perceptions of fairness. This can foster a sense of obligation and moral duty, increasing compliance.
Third, trust-building measures develop trust between taxpayers and tax authorities. This can include transparent communication, responsiveness to taxpayer inquiries, and fair dispute resolution mechanisms. Establishing trust is crucial for encouraging voluntary compliance, as taxpayers are more likely to comply when they perceive tax authorities as reliable and trustworthy.
Finally, personalised and targeted interventions are based on taxpayers’ specific circumstances and behavioural profiles. Using data analytics to identify high-risk, noncompliant taxpayers, personalised messages and incentives can be designed to address their unique barriers to compliance. By addressing specific concerns and motivations, interventions can be more effective in driving behavioural change.
Incorporating these policy recommendations in SA, centred on nudging, herding, fairness and trust, could assist in creating an environment that promotes voluntary tax compliance, fosters public trust and maximises revenue collection for the country’s economic development and welfare.
• Ngozo is a research specialist at the Financial & Fiscal Commission SA. He writes in his personal capacity.
THANDO NGOZO: Unleashing the power of behavioural economics
Human decision-making is flawed due to our biases, but they can be studied and understood
Behavioural economics has gained significant attention from scholars and policymakers due to its assertion that various cognitive biases influence human behaviour. This perspective emphasises incorporating these biases into economic models to enhance their explanatory and predictive capabilities. Within the realm of public policy, behavioural economics has proven particularly valuable in the domain of fiscal policy.
Research shows that using behavioural methods to shape people’s fiscal behaviour can be effective. These methods can help governments collect more taxes and reduce tax evasion. Policymakers can improve the relationship between taxpayers and the government by understanding how people think and behave. This is especially important when people are less willing to comply with tax laws, and behavioural economics can help restore trust and compliance. Encouragement and deterrence have important roles in promoting tax compliance worldwide.
Human decision-making is influenced by biases that cause us to act irrationally. These biases are often driven by emotions and unconscious processes, leading us to make inconsistent choices and misinterpret important information. Essentially, our decision-making abilities are sometimes flawed, but these flaws can be understood and classified.
Renowned Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman offers a valuable conceptual framework for comprehending the emergence of behavioural biases. He directs our attention towards the dichotomy between the brain’s rapid, instinctual and emotive cognitive processor (system 1), and the slower, more reasoned and reflective mental processor (system 2).
Behavioural biases are posited to arise from the predominance of system 1 in specific decision-making contexts, resulting in a departure from an individual's genuine underlying preference. Such deviations frequently prove disadvantageous to the decision-maker.
SA exhibits characteristic features of a distressed tax system, including elevated levels of unemployment, a contracting tax base, escalating corruption and state capture, persistent inequality and high tax rates. In recent years the fiscal landscape in SA has been plagued by debilitating factors such as sluggish economic growth, policy and strategy uncertainties and substantial social burdens, notably poverty and a high unemployment rate. To tackle these challenges fiscal consolidation measures have been implemented; however, they have fallen short of achieving the desired outcomes.
SA grapples with challenges pertaining to tax compliance, which impede the revenue collection process and consequently affect overall fiscal inflows negatively. These challenges are worsened by factors such as income inequality, a progressive tax system, escalating tax burdens imposed on already financially strained taxpayers, corruption, inadequate government service delivery and high levels of unemployment.
While SA may possess a robust tax legislation framework, the effectiveness of such measures hinges upon generating sufficient revenue to finance government expenditures. Hence, it becomes imperative to implement appropriate policy adjustments, focusing specifically on tax compliance and understanding the behavioural responses elicited by tax hikes. These dimensions assume critical significance in shaping effective policy-making to achieve the desired outcome of fiscal consolidation.
In SA, the literature explores how the introduction of capital gains tax is viewed in terms of its fairness and policy intentions. The tax was meant to deal with historical inequalities and the issue of double taxation. However, research suggests that political motives often overshadow concerns about fairness when implementing new tax policies in SA. People’s perception of fairness plays a significant role in assessing their tax burden and making compliance decisions. Factors such as social influences also affect taxpayer behaviour and decisions about tax obligations. In summary, it is important to consider taxpayer behaviour and decision-making processes when examining tax compliance.
Demographic and social capital factors also significantly influence perceptions and behavioural responses related to tax compliance in SA. These factors play a crucial role in shaping individuals’ attitudes and actions, which, in turn, have implications for tax compliance. There is a growing inclination towards attitudes and behaviours that foster resistance to tax payment, reducing tax revenue collection. To effectively implement SA’s fiscal consolidation framework, which aims to address fiscal deficits and increase revenue, it is imperative to consider the cognitive and behavioural factors influencing individuals' choices to comply with or evade tax obligations.
Key policy considerations are:
Incorporating these policy recommendations in SA, centred on nudging, herding, fairness and trust, could assist in creating an environment that promotes voluntary tax compliance, fosters public trust and maximises revenue collection for the country’s economic development and welfare.
• Ngozo is a research specialist at the Financial & Fiscal Commission SA. He writes in his personal capacity.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Prolonged financial uncertainty harms consumers’ mental state
Attempts to nudge healthier behaviour ‘may fall flat’
TIEKIE BARNARD: Firms must better understand how gender-based violence can ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.