DION GEORGE: The government is wiping food off our tables

For the past few months SA media have been abuzz with reports of a continued decline in the consumer price index, the official measure of inflation.
It is a talking point politicians have been quick to seize upon. “Inflation is falling,” say ANC officials as they seek to assure the public, as if this metric alone vindicates their economic stewardship. Yet, within the walls of the Union Buildings, far out of touch with reality, nobody lifts a finger to tackle the actual problem of growing food insecurity and hunger.
What our government doesn’t say is that inflation, however low it is at the moment, is a highly regressive tax that burdens lower income households the most. While those with means can protect their wealth by investing in hard assets that typically benefit from inflation, vulnerable South Africans have limited options, and are usually restricted to saving in cash or basic bank accounts (if they have anything left to save).
Herein lies the unspoken irony: wealthy government officials remain shielded from the ravages of inflation. Their insulation comes not from their value-added contributions to daily SA life, but rather from a steadfast loyalty to the ANC — a loyalty that is funded by taxpayers.Given this protective barrier there is little incentive for officials to address an issue that is decimating the purchasing power of their own constituents.
On the ground, SA consumers are battling as the cost of food continues to spiral higher. As they struggle to make ends meet they’re left wondering how to cover next month’s rent or afford their next meal. What they experience is that while inflation indicators may fluctuate, one thing remains constant: prices aren’t falling. They are, in fact, on a seemingly endless upward trajectory.
The root of this dilemma can be traced back to the government’s poorly planned fiscal strategy. Its approach, distorted by inflationary pressures, now promotes spending over saving. It doesn’t signal real economic health; it merely boosts spending statistics. Bear in mind that consumer spending largely fuels our GDP growth.
The government therefore pushes for more spending to create an illusion of economic progress. The sad irony is that this strategy places a heavier burden on low-income families. They suffer most when it comes to the rising cost of essentials such as food, which is increasing at double the rate of headline CPI.
There are good reasons to fear they will push even higher as global factors affect local prices. A war like the one in Ukraine creates uncertainty that ripples through international markets and on to us here in SA. We have all felt the pinch from disruptions in the supply of essential goods such as oil, wheat and fertiliser.
However, the problem is magnified by the shortcomings of the ANC government, which has shown itself incapable of adapting to difficult circumstances and is now exacerbating the crisis rather than stabilising local prices.
By maintaining its monopoly over the energy sector the government has in effect subjected every South African, with the notable exception of cabinet members, to an exploitive energy regime that enforces controlled blackouts at will and crushes economic growth.
The government’s insistence on mismanaging Eskom has had repercussions far beyond inconvenient power outages. It has pushed up food prices dramatically. From farmers to grocery stores, stakeholders throughout the food supply chain can no longer bear the financial strain of halted operations due to power outages. They are losing vast amounts of money.
Major food producers in SA spend enormous sums on fuel for generators, often sacrificed at the expense of crucial business investments, which will lead to further deteriorating infrastructure. That loss must be recouped somehow. Ultimately, it is borne by consumers and food prices remain unsustainably high.
The situation is further complicated by soaring fuel prices, which inflate the costs of producing and transporting food. Bear in mind that stakeholders are also left with no choice but to rely on more expensive road transport as the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Transnet are in a state of collapse.
It is clear that we are facing a food cost crisis that could easily worsen, and the government hasn’t presented any plan to prevent this from happening.Instead, as the 2024 national election draws closer, clearly out of touch government departments are clamouring for more resources. Their aim? To give a last-minute impression that (fiscally ignorant) ministers are tackling the socio-economic issues they have failed to address during a decades-long tenure.
Years of financial mismanagement have brought us to a critical point. The government has run out of ideas and resorts to increasingly erratic solutions. One such proposal came from National Treasury itself, which suggested raising VAT by as much as 200 basis points to meet increasingly desperate demands from government departments.
Such a move would squeeze low-income families even further — ironically, the very group the ANC claims to care about. SA would be far better off if government just got out of the way to enable our economy to grow unshackled.
DION GEORGE: The government is wiping food off our tables
It’s easy for officials to talk of inflation easing when they are largely insulated from the ravages of ever-rising food prices
Dr George is DA shadow finance minister.
